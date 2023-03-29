Ahsoka Season 1: New Villain Details Revealed (Rumor)

A villain that was introduced in Season 2 of The Mandalorian may be returning as an antagonist in Ahsoka on Disney+.

Grand Admiral Thrawn was previously believed to be the main villain of the upcoming Ahsoka series.

It was already confirmed that both he and Ezra Bridger will be the focus of the show and that their rescue from the Unknown Regions will serve as one of the main conflicts.

Morgan Elsbeth, who appeared in The Mandalorian, was revealed to have major ties to Thrawn, and it was reported at one time that she would be returning in Ahsoka in some capacity.

Morgan Elsbeth to Have Major Role in Ahsoka

The Mandalorian

According to a new rumor from Making Star Wars (MSW), Morgan Elsbeth will be appearing in the upcoming Ahsoka show in a major way.

The rumor revealed that Elsbeth, who was played by Diana Lee Inosanto in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, will be present in the entirety of Ahsoka as a villain.

MSW also revealed that her role in the upcoming series will be to get Thrawn back to the core worlds from the Unknown Regions, which is exactly the mission Ahsoka and Sabine Wren are on as well, only they are rescuing Ezra Bridger.

The rumor also suggested that when Elsbeth appeared in The Mandalorian on the planet Corvus, she was using that planet's resources to construct a ship that could travel to the Unknown Regions.

It was previously rumored that Ahsoka would contain a time jump in the middle of the 8-episode season, but no specifics were revealed.

However, MSW stated that the first half of Ahsoka (which will be Part 1 before the time jump) will more than likely take place around the same time as Episode 5 of The Mandalorian's second season and be centered around Ahsoka finding Morgan Elsbeth on Corvus.

The rumor also suggested that the second half of Ahsoka (which will take place after the time jump) could run parallel to Season 3 of The Mandalorian. This would mean that there would be a bit of a time jump in the middle of Ahsoka, but not a very long one.

MSW also stated in their report that Morgan Elsbeth is apparently one of the Nightsisters, a clan of Dathomirian witches that were able to wield powerful magic.

The rumor said that the end of Elsbeth's duel with Ahsoka in The Mandalorian, which was never actually shown on-screen, could actually take place in the Ahsoka series.

The report also stated that Elsbeth could have used magic to get away from Ahsoka since she is a Nightsister, but that she likely told the former Jedi where Thrawn is before she escaped.

How Ahsoka is Different From Other Mando-Verse Shows

Ahsoka will be the third Disney+ series released under the Star Wars brand that is officially part of the Mando-Verse. The other two are The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

If the rumors are true and the first half of Ahsoka includes footage from the titular character's duel with Morgan Elsbeth in The Mandalorian, that will be the first time in the Mando-Verse that the overarching story as a whole has gone back to fill in the gaps of something that was already shown.

That would also mean that each of the three Mando-Verse titles will follow its own unique formats.

The Mandalorian has told a linear chronological story, with a few flashbacks mixed in. The Book of Boba Fett spent a large chunk of time actually in the past to show what happened to the character before.

When Ahsoka is released, Part 1 will focus on important moments that fans have already seen (the Morgan Elsbeth duel and the mural scene in Star Wars Rebels) to provide more insight into what actually happened.

It appears as though Morgan Elsbeth will actually be the main antagonist of the upcoming series.

If she is truly a Nightsister, then she is a lot more powerful than previously thought, and her abilities will likely be on full display, especially in Part 2 when the characters make it to the Unknown Regions to rescue Thrawn and Ezra.

Ahsoka is set to hit Disney+ sometime in late summer.