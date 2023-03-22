Ahsoka Disney+ Show Rumor Reveals Mid-Season Twist

A new rumor has indicated that Ahsoka will see a certain plot device utilized mid-way through the show’s season.

The Ahsoka series will, of course, star the fan-favorite Togruta ex-Jedi and will return Rosario Dawson to the role. Not only that but the show is heavily rumored to pick up quite a few threads from the Star Wars Rebels animated series.

Actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo will play the live-action version of Sabine Wren, and Ahsoka will also bring back other Rebels heroes like Hera Syndulla and Ezra Bridger. What’s more, is that the upcoming Disney+ show is rumored to use Rebels’ finale episode as a key turning point in the story.

Ahsoka Rumored To Have Rebels-focused Time Jump

Making Star Wars brings forth a new rumor for Ahsoka. According to the outlet, the Rosario Dawson-led series will feature a time jump after the fourth episode.

Evidently, the first four episodes of Ahsoka will center on the former Jedi in her adventures before meeting up with Sabine in the scene shown at the very end of Star Wars Rebels. Making Star Wars asserts that either the end of episode 4 or the beginning of episode 5 will recreate that specific scene from Rebels, which in itself was a time jump from that show’s main events.

Sabine’s mural, which was shown in that episode, has been spotted in leaked footage from Ahsoka, lending credence to this rumor. Moreover, one of the directors for this series is Geeta Vasant Patel, who previously helmed the time jump from HBO’s House of the Dragon.

Finally, the post-time jump portion of the show would likely focus on Sabine and Ahsoka’s quest to find Ezra, as was set up at the end of Rebels. It apparently doesn’t take long for the pair to find him, as Bridger will appear in the flesh during Ahsoka’s run.

Dave Filoni, writer-producer on both Rebels and Ahsoka has also hinted that The Mandalorian‘s Chapter 13, in which Dawson made her first appearance as Tano, might take place before Rebels’ epilogue sequence, noting that the plot is “not necessarily chronological.”

“That’s not necessarily chronological. I think the thing that people will most not understand is they want to go in a linear fashion, but as I learned as a kid, nothing in Star Wars really works in a linear fashion. You do [Episodes] Four, Five and Six and then One, Two, and Three. So in the vein of that history, when you look at the epilogue of Rebels you don’t really know how much time has passed. So, it’s possible that the story I’m telling in The Mandalorian actually takes place prior to that. Possible. I’m saying it’s possible.”

Filoni’s words, in turn, cause this particular rumor to hold a bit more water.

Ahsoka’s Non-Linear Timeline

If these rumors are to be believed, Ahsoka’s time jump will probably pivot the show’s story a fair bit.

As audiences saw in The Mandalorian Season 2, Tano was likely already trying to track down Ezra. When Din Djarin met up with her on Corvus, she was trying to acquire intel on the whereabouts of one Grand Admiral Thrawn. As Star Wars fans know, Thrawn disappeared along with Ezra during Rebels’ final outing.

So, it’s fair to assume that the first four episodes of her solo series will show catch viewers up to speed since Ahsoka was last seen in The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett, before jumping into what happens after she joins up with Wren.

So, Ahsoka presumably won’t be the only Mando-Verse series to feature a non-linear chronology. The aforementioned Book of Boba Fett showed what went down at various points in the bounty hunter’s life after he escaped the Sarlaac. That series also employed heavy use of flashbacks to tell its tale.

Star Wars: Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ later in 2023.