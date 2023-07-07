The actress behind Sabine Wren just confirmed when the upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka takes place on the Star Wars timeline.

Rosario Dawson is back starring as the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano in her own show premiering on August 23.

The new series will see the return of many beloved Star Wars Rebels characters (and storylines). Aside from Ahsoka and Sabine, Chopper, Hera Syndulla, Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger (in some capacity) will all make their live-action debuts.

Rebels mainly takes place prior to the original trilogy but didn't shy away from using time to its advantage to progress the plot.

Ahsoka Star Reveals Series Timeline

During a recent interview with Games Radar, Star Wars actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo explained that Ahsoka runs alongside fellow Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian Season 3.

Liu Bordizzo added that "the shows are all connected:"

“I think it’s hard not to feel part of something bigger. 'Ahsoka' runs along the same timeline as 'The Mandalorian' Season 3, and the shows are all connected. There’s just so many parallels.”

According to the recent Star Wars timeline book, The Mandalorian Season 3 takes place roughly in 11 ABY. Presumably, the events of Ahsoka will transpire during that same time.

This helped clear up confusion among fans who weren't sure when the show takes place. Lucasfilm never officially said where the series falls canonically, but one rumor hinted at a potential time-jump midway through the season.

Star Wars Filling Gap Between Original and Sequel Trilogies

The Mandalorian was the first time Lucasfilm embraced creating Star Wars content between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

Based on these comments by Liu Bordizzo, Ahsoka will be adding to this era, as will Jon Watts' Skeleton Crew releasing later this year.

The small screen of Disney+ has been filling the gap between the big screen trilogies, but it was announced that a massive crossover event film directed by Dave Filoni is heading to theaters in 2026 or 2027.

This August, Ahsoka will have the special opportunity to tie together the current era of Star Wars on Disney+, continue the legacy of Rebels, and act as a part of the Skywalker Saga if Hayden Christensen appears like he is rumored to do so.

The plot thickens when Ahsoka hits Disney+ on August 26.