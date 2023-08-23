So, when exactly does Rosario Dawson's new Star Wars Disney+ series, Ahsoka, take place on the franchise's timeline?

Many fans already know that the show is essentially serving as a continuation of the animated Star Wars Rebels. By the end of its run, both Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn are missing, with many believing them to be dead.

Since Ahsoka Tano's very mission in her new series is to find both of them, at the very least, it's safe to assume the new project is a good amount of time after Rebels.

But how much more can audiences narrow down the timeframe?

Where Is Ahsoka In the Star Wars Timeline?

With Ahsoka's first two episodes now released on Disney+, audiences now know when the series takes place—mostly.

Sadly, at no point during Episode 1 or 2 is an exact year given. However, it's clear that it takes place after The Mandalorian Season 2.

The key giveaway to this is how Ahsoka had already questioned Morgan Elsbeth and sent her off for sentencing. Rosario Dawson first captured Thrawn's ally in The Mandalorian's "Chapter 13: The Jedi".

Earlier in July, Sabine Wren star Natasha Liu Bordizzo stated that Ahsoka "runs along the same timeline as The Mandalorian Season 3," which takes place roughly in 11 ABY.

Ahsoka & Star Wars Rebels' Timeline Explained

Another piece of the show that points to its placement on the timeline is when Governor Ryder Azadi tells Lothal in Ahsoksa Episode 1 that it's been "several years" since Ezra Bridger's heroic sacrifice—firmly placing it after the main events of Star Wars Rebels.

Then there's the ending of Ahsoka Episode 2, which overlaps with the very end of Rebels, which featured glimpses of the characters' lives after the battle of Yavin. One of these moments features Sabine Wren standing in front of her team's mural as Ahsoka arrives.

While some of the details are slightly different for its live-action translation, it's clear that this moment is meant to overlap that very same one in the animated show.

The Full Star Wars Timeline With Ashoka Show

With all of that in mind, this is what the full Star Wars timeline looks like with Ahsoka in its place:

The Acolyte - ~132 BBY

- ~132 BBY Star Wars: The Phantom Menace - 32 BBY

- 32 BBY Star Wars: Attack of the Clones - 22 BBY

- 22 BBY Star Wars: The Clone Wars - 22BBY to 19 BBY

- 22BBY to 19 BBY Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith - 19 BBY

- 19 BBY Star Wars: The Bad Batch - 19 BBY

- 19 BBY Solo: A Star Wars Story - 13 BBY to 10 BBY

- 13 BBY to 10 BBY Obi-Wan Kenobi - 10 BBY

- 10 BBY Andor - 5 BBY

- 5 BBY Star Wars Rebels - 5 BBY to 1 BBY

- 5 BBY to 1 BBY Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - 1 BBY

- 1 BBY Star Wars: A New Hope - 0 BBY

- 0 BBY Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back - 3 ABY

- 3 ABY Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - 4 ABY

- 4 ABY The Mandalorian (Seasons 1 & 2) - 9 ABY

- 9 ABY The Book of Boba Fett - 11 ABY

- 11 ABY The Mandalorian (Season 3) - ~11 ABY

- ~11 ABY Ahsoka - ~11 ABY

- ~11 ABY Star Wars: The Force Awakens - 34 ABY

- 34 ABY Star Wars: The Last Jedi - 34 ABY

- 34 ABY Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - 35 ABY

- 35 ABY Star Wars Resistance - 34 ABY to 35 ABY

- 34 ABY to 35 ABY Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Star Wars Movie - 45 ABY

These MandoVerse Star Wars Stories Will Collide

At some point and time, Ahsoka will need to sync up with The Mandalorian and all of the other shows taking place around the same time.

Why? Dave Filoni is crafting a huge MandoVerse crossover event, so it's easy to assume that all of these storylines will eventually collide.

Hopefully, as Ahsoka continues, the show will offer up more tidbits that help place it more firmly in the franchise's timeline. One would think at some point when Ezra and Thrawn show up, they'll have a thing or two to say about how long they've been stranded.

With Natasha Liu Bordizzo comparing the show's events to when The Mandalorian Season 3 takes place, just how parallel are they? While Mando and Grogu are chilling after taking back Mandalore, will Ahsoka and Sabine be fighting for their lives against Thrawn in another galaxy?

