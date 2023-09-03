Disney+'s Ahsoka: All 10 Star Wars Rebels Characters Confirmed to Return In Show

So far, 10 different Star Wars Rebels characters are confirmed to return to the spotlight in Ahsoka.

While the new Disney+ series from Lucasfilm features Ahsoka's name in the title, it might as well be the fifth season of Rebels.

Not only are countless characters straight from the animated show, but the live-action project directly continues the plot threads left dangling six years ago.

Every Star Wars Rebels Character Confirmed for Ahsoka Series

1.) Ahsoka Tano

Star Wars

Of course, Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano made her return following her appearances in The Clone Wars, Rebels, and Tales of the Jedi.

The live-action Ahsoka is a little more stoic and reserved than she was in animation, but this version of the hero is at a much later point in her life. The adjustment makes perfect sense for someone wiser and more experienced than she was in her last animated appearances.

Additionally, she's spent a notable amount of time trying to teach a new padawan, Sabine Wren, off-screen. While their dynamic fell apart once, Ahsoka gives them both another chance.

2.) Sabine Wren

Star Wars

Sabine is a Mandalorian of Clan Wren who ran with the Ghost Crew for all four seasons of Rebels. She's always been stubborn and just as rebellious as one would assume, given her colorful and punchy style.

Since the events of Rebels, it looks like the loss of Ezra Bridger hit her hard. She's determined to find the friend she lost in the Battle of Lothal.

While Sabine was in Rebels for its entire run, her relationship with Ahsoka was non-existent. The duo's training and dynamic are the sole product of this new series, and their relevant history happened offscreen.

Surprisingly, the two characters spend very little time with each other in Rebels.

3.) Hera Syndulla

Star Wars

By the time audiences see General Hera Syndulla in Ahsoka, she is one of the greatest heroes in the New Republic and likely its very best pilot.

Hera has been a close ally and friend of Ahsoka Tano ever since Rebels Season 1 when the former Jedi used the Fulcrum codename to hide her identity. While the two don't spend much time with each other throughout the animated series, it seems like their relationship has only grown closer over the years since the Empire's defeat.

It's clear that Hera will be a crucial part of finding both Thrawn and Ezra while also keeping the New Republic up-to-date with the situation.

4.) Jacen Syndulla

Star Wars

Hera's son, Jacen, appears briefly in Episode 3 of Ahsoka, seen talking with his mom wanting to be a Jedi just like "Auntie Sabine."

For those that keep up with news, his return was confirmed thanks to a LEGO set featuring Jacen and the famed Rebels ship, The Ghost. Sadly, it's unclear when exactly during the series this will happen.

5.) Chopper

Star Wars

Where Hera goes, so does Chopper—or C1-10P, as he's technically specificized.

Chopper is everyone's favorite sassy droid and Hera's trusted mechanical friend, who has a tendency to cause destructive outcomes. The astromech is a remnant of the Clone Wars era and is held together by countless spare parts.

6.) Ezra Bridger

Star Wars

Ezra Bridger is the Jedi who bravely stopped Thrawn and defeated the Empire on Lothal.

The cost? Well, he and his greatest enemy were exiled into the deepest regions of space—potentially even an entirely different galaxy, according to the first two episodes of Ahsoka.

Ezra is an ally nearly the entire cast hopes to reunite with one day. Sabine seems to take his loss the hardest; she even uses the lightsaber he left behind.

7.) Thrawn

Star Wars

While Thrawn has not yet appeared in the series, it's clear that he is the key villain for Ahsoka.

Thrawn is a beloved character in the Star Wars franchise, and many fans are over the moon to finally get to see the insidious genius brought to life in live action.

The last time the character was seen, he was dragged away into hyperspace, along with Ezra Bridger, thanks to the Purrigils. While fans assumed that the two weren't dead, the wider world believed the opposite.

8.) Mon Mothma

Star Wars

The legendary Mon Mothma might have already spent plenty of time in live action in Andor, but it's still exciting for many to see her pop up in Ahoksa—whose events occur long after both Andor and Rebels.

She appeared in hologram form in Episode 3, as Hera warns the New Republic about the threat that Thrawn could present if left unchecked, asking for resources to help in the search for the Chiss admiral.

9.) Ryder Azadi

Ryder Azadi

Ryder Azadi was certainly a smaller character in Star Wars Rebels, but his inclusion in Ahsoka was seamless and natural.

The last time audiences really spent time with him, he was a rebel leader leading forces against the Empire's occupation of Lothal. Everything clearly worked out (mostly, at least), leaving him to take on the role of Governor for the planet following Arihnda Price's death and the Empire's defeat.

10.) Jai Kell

Star Wars

Jai Kell appeared alongside Ryder Azadi in the first episode of Ahsoka. For those that don't remember, that's understandable—he didn't do all too much.

The character was first introduced in the early days of Rebels in Season 1, where Ezra helped to save him from becoming an Imperial soldier. Jai would go on to serve under Ryder Azadi's group of rebels in the animated show's final season.

Surprisingly, Jai was even teased as being force-sensitive. Perhaps that'll come back up at some point in Ahsoka?

Which Rebels Characters Are Next?

With so many Rebels characters already in Ahsoka, fans can probably expect that trend to only continue in the show's next six episodes.

One of the biggest assumptions is that Zeb Orellios is primed for an appearance at some point in Ahsoka. Since he was a part of the core team in Rebels, one would think his initial cameo in The Mandalorian was only a sign of things to come.

Honestly, it's surprising that he isn't already confirmed for the series. If Zeb shows up, he could even bring Agent Kallus with him.

Then there's Kanan Jarrus. While the Jedi is currently dead, his relation to both Hera and Jacen practically begs for some sort of flashback—especially for the more general audience who don't know the characters from Rebels.

Of course, one day, Temuera Morrison will be destined to bring Captain Rex to live action. It would make sense that he first appears in a storyline focusing on his good friend, Ahsoka Tano.

Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+.