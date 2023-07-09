When Hera Syndulla's son returns to Disney+ in the Ahsoka series, the Star Wars newcomer will come with some major changes from his last appearance.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead looks to bring Hera Syndulla into the live-action Star Wars narrative for the first time in Ahsoka, following up on the character's thrilling adventures from both The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels from years past.

She'll be one of half a dozen Rebels characters to be highlighted in Ahsoka Tano's first Star Wars solo adventure, bringing nearly half a decade of history with her as the Twi'lek warrior teams up with Ahsoka for another journey.

Hera Syndulla's Son Gets Redesign for Ahsoka Series

The LEGO store revealed plans for a new LEGO set entitled "LEGO Star Wars Ghost & Phantom II," highlighting the Ghost ship from Lucasfilm's Ahsoka series coming to Disney+ later in 2023.

The set includes LEGO figurines for First Officer Hawkins, Lt. Beta, General Hera Syndulla, Jacen Syndulla, and the fan-favorite droid Chopper, although there are several other cast members confirmed for roles.

The design for Jacen Syndulla comes with an exciting new look for the character, specifically with his hair being a dark brown color this time around.

Although Jacen was only seen in one short scene at the end of Star Wars Rebels, he debuted with an unmistakable green hairdo reminiscent of the green skin of his mother, Hera.

While there are no details on why Jacen's hair color was changed, he looks to play an important role in Ahsoka as Hera makes her first appearance in any live-action Star Wars property.

The set is currently available for pre-order at AU $259.99, although it doesn't have a confirmed release date yet.

How Big Will Hera's Son's Role Be in Ahsoka?

Looking at the "why" behind this change to Jacen Syndulla's look, it's difficult to say for certain, but the most likely thought is that this common brown hair color probably looked better and more natural in live-action than if he had bright green hair and eyebrows.

It could also be similar reasoning to the changes made to Sabine Wren's look, with live-action newcomer Natasha Liu Bordizzo not having quite the same flare in her own hairdo as her animated counterpart.

On top of that, with the Rebels crew playing such a big role in Ahsoka, many are looking forward to finding out how Hera Syndulla's son, Jacen, will evolve into a young man, especially after Kanan Jarrus' death years ago.

Hera herself will also be seen as more of a "maternal" figure both for her son and her team, with the character being described as "something of a legend in her own right" this time around according to Winstead herself.

And with plenty of other cameos from the animated series still yet to be revealed, only time will tell how Ahsoka's adventure through the galaxy alongside her crew will continue this time around.

Ahsoka will begin streaming on Disney+ on August 23.