Lucasfilm's Ahsoka is finally cleared for landing on Disney+, thrusting a new cast of characters into the spotlight as well as a few fan-favorite familiar faces.

While serving as its own Star Wars story told within the ongoing MandoVerse, Ahsoka also has the honor of being a "continuation" of the animated Rebels series, pulling characters and narrative threads over from the former Disney XD show.

So with the streaming series finally here, here is every character and the respective actors appearing in Ahsoka.

Disney+'s Star Wars: Ahsoka - Full List of Cast Members

1.) Rosario Dawson - Ahsoka Tano

Lucasfilm

Set to return for her third time playing the character (after previously appearing in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett) is Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano. After more than 15 years within the franchise, the titular Jedi finally gets her own show as she combs the galaxy for clues about the thought-to-be-dead Imperial Admiral Thrawn (and her Jedi compatriot Ezra Bridger). On her quest, Ahsoka reconnects with her former Padawan Sabine, roping her into this adventure across the stars.

Other than playing the live-action version of Ahsoka, Rosario Dawson is best known for her work in the Rent film, The LEGO Batman Movie, and Sin City.

2.) Natasha Liu Bordizzo - Sabine Wren

Lucasfilm

Playing Sabine Wren in her live-action Star Wars debut is Natasha Liu Bordizzo. Years after the Star Wars Rebels finale, Bordizzo's colorful Mandalorian comes back into contact with her Jedi mentor, Ahsoka; the former master needs her help with a map that could lead them to Grand Admiral Thrawn, and, in turn, the long-lost Jedi, Ezra Bridger. Sabine loses the map in a battle with the mysterious Shin Hati, opting to resume her training with Ahsoka after years away.

Bordizzo's past credits include The Voyeurs, Day Shift, and The Greatest Showman.

3.) Mary Elizabeth Winstead - Hera Syndulla

Lucasfilm

Another character making the jump from the animated world into live-action is Hera Syndulla (played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead). This daring Twi'lek pilot is now a general within the New Republic, helping Ahsoka on her mission to find Thrawn. Hera has always been known as a maternal figure within the Star Wars universe, putting that on display early in Ahsoka and convincing Hera to accept Ahsoka back into her life and resume her training.

Winstead can also be seen as The Huntress in Bird of Prey as well as Ramona Flowers in the live-action Scott Pilgrim vs the World film.

4.) Ray Stevenson - Baylan Skoll

Lucasfilm

Playing one of the primary antagonists of Ahsoka is Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll. This former Jedi is also on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn, hoping the return of the Imperial figurehead could turn the tides and mark the return of the Empire. Baylan's origins remain unclear, but it has been revealed he survived the Clone Wars and at one point worked alongside Anakin Skywalker.

Ray Stevenson sadly passed away in May 2023 after an illustrious career in Hollywood. His past work includes the Thor films, Punisher: War Zone, as well as Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels as the voice of Gar Saxon.

5.) Ivanna Sakhno - Shin Hati

Lucasfilm

Shin Hati (played by Ivanna Sakhno) is the mysterious apprentice of Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll. This lightsaber-wielding mercenary will do anything she can to aid in her master's quest to find Grand Admiral Thrawn, going up against Sabine Wren in saber-to-saber combat and winning to capture the map to Thrawn's unknown location.

Sakhno can also be seen in High Fidelity, The Spy Who Dumped Me, and The Reunion.

6.) Diana Lee Inosanto - Morgan Elsbeth

Lucasfilm

Diana Lee Inosanto returns in Ahsoka as Morgan Elsbeth. Elsbeth is a former night sister who was intrinsic in the creation of the construction of the Imperial Navy during the reign of the Empire. After previously appearing in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, asking Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin to seek out and kill Ahsoka, Morgan is hell-bent on finding Thrawn to bring the Empire back to its former glory.

Inosanto will be recognizable to fans of Melissa McCarthy's Spy, Alita: Battle Angel, and The Sensei.

7.) David Tennant - Huyang

Lucasfilm

Accompanying Ahsoka wherever she travels is David Tennant's Huyang. Huyang is a former Architect Droid who worked within the Jedi Temple, helping Jedi younglings build their first lightsabers. In Ahsoka , he serves as a co-pilot and close friend to Rosario Dawson's titular Jedi.

Tennant has had quite a career in both TV and film, previously voicing Huyang in Star Wars: Rebels, and appearing in Doctor Who, Fright Night, and Jessica Jones.

8.) Lars Mikkelsen - Grand Admiral Thrawn

Lucasfilm

Appearing as the Imperial military mastermind Grand Admiral Thrawn is Lars Mikkelsen. After being presumed dead, some believe Thrawn is still lurking somewhere in deep space and could be the key to bringing the Empire back to power.

Mikkelsen previously voiced Thrawn in the animated Star Wars Rebels series and has also been a part of such hits as The Witcher, House of Cards, and Sherlock.

9.) Eman Esfandi - Ezra Bridger

Lucasfilm

Star Wars Rebels protagonist Ezra Bridger returns in Ahsoka, this time played by Eman Esfandi. The young Jedi sacrificed himself in defeating Thrawn at the end of Rebels, sending him and the Imperial admiral to the reaches of the Unknown Regions. This former Ghost crew member is the driving force for characters like Sabine as she hopes to save her friend after years separated from the rest of the galaxy.

Esfandi can be seen in King Richard and The Inspection.

10.) Dave Filoni - Chopper

Lucasfilm

Ahsoka showrunner and one of the masterminds behind the MandoVerse, Dave Filoni appears in his own series as the rambunctious droid, Chopper. Filoni previously voiced the character in Rebels as well, providing the droid his iconic beeps and boops. This bright orange Astromech has worked alongside Hera Syndulla since the early days of the rebellion, helping to keep her ship, the Ghost, in tip-top shape.

Filoni is the creator of the Ahsoka character, having written and directed on The Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Mandalorian (alongside Jon Favreau).

11.) Genevieve O'Reilly - Mon Mothma

Lucasfilm

In her fourth appearance as the character (previously popping up in Rogue One, Rebels, and Andor), Genevieve O'Reilly reprises her role as the galactic senator Mon Mothma for Ahsoka. After being instrumental in the Rebellion that took down the Empire, Mon is now the first chancellor of the New Republic Senate, seeking a time of peace without military might and overbearing governance.

Aside from her appearances in the Star Wars universe, O'Reilly other credits include Tolkien, The Kid Who Would Be King, and the voice of Moira in the hit video game Overwatch 2.

12.) Hayden Christensen - Anakin Skywalker (Rumored)

Lucasfilm

While not yet officially confirmed, Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker (and potentially Darth Vader) is seemingly set to appear in Ahsoka at some point. New dialogue from the prequels actor (as well as a leak from star Rosario Dawson) set the rumor mill ablaze, with many believing the actor will pop up in the show.

Christensen previously appeared in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the 2008 thriller, Jumper.

13.) Mark Rolston - Captain Hayle

Warner Bros.

Mark Ralston plays Ahsoka's Captain Hayle, a New Republic starship captain seen in Episode 1 of the series. Hayle and his crew are the first people to come face-to-face with the villainous Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati as he reveals that Ahsoka is also on the search for Thrawn.

Rolston is best known for his roles in The Shawshank Redemption, Aliens, and The Departed.

14.) Shakira Barrera - First Officer Jensen Corbyt

Netflix

Shakira Barrera's First Officer Jensen Corbyt appears in Episode 1 of the Disney+ series. Barrerra's New Republic officer is second in command on Captain Hayle's inter-system starship when the vessel is boarded by the mysterious and dangerous Baylan Skoll and his apprentice Shin Hati.

Barrera previously appeared in Netflix's Glow, Shameless, and the hit video game, Far Cry 6.

15.) Clancy Brown - Governor Ryder Azadi

Lionsgate

After several animated Star Wars roles, Clancy Brown appears in the flesh in Ahsoka as Governor Ryder Azadi. Azadi represents Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger's homeworld of Lothal and can be seen in Episode 1 honoring the heroes that freed his planet from the Empire (aka the cast of Star Wars Rebels).

Brown is a renowned actor in Hollywood with one of the most recognizable voices in the business. He has appeared in such hits as Spongebob Squarepants, John Wick: Chapter 4, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

16.) Matt Law - Captain Porter

Marvel Studios

Matt Law's Captain Porter gets a brief appearance in Episode 1 of the Star Wars series, seen piloting a New Republic X-Wing, as he tries to chase down Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine Wren on the day of a ceremony honoring her and the former crew of the Ghost.

Law previously worked on one of Disney's biggest franchises, appearing in several episodes of ABC's Agents of SHIELD.

17.) Peter Jacobson - Myn Weaver

Fox

Peter Jacobson plays Ahsoka's Myn Weaver in Episode 2. Myn manages a former Imperial shipyard that the New Republic is now using for parts. However, things take a turn for the worst as it turns out Weaver and his crew have not fully defected from their days in the Empire and are providing Baylan Skoll with tech to use on their quest to find Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Working in Hollywood for more than 20 years, Jacobson is best known for his work on the hit medical drama House, Pixar's Cars 2, and Ray Donovan.

Ahsoka is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes debuting at 9 p.m. ET every Tuesday.