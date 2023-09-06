Is Ahsoka Dead? Episode 4 Ending Explained

Did Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano really die at the end of Episode 4 of Disney+'s Ahsoka?

The first four episodes of Ahsoka are now available to stream on Disney+, and the show has seen a fair bit of success so far.

Each episode has left viewers with a bit of a cliffhanger just before the credits roll - Sabine was stabbed by Shin Hati at the end of Episode 1, Sabine and Ahsoka finally ventured off together at the end of Episode 2 to find Morgan and the map, and then the final seconds of Episode 3 teased that Baylan and Shin would cross blades with Ahsoka and Sabine.

Episode 4 was no different, however, and if anything, it actually raised the bar in terms of making fans want to see the next episode right away.

Is Ahsoka Tano Dead?

Star Wars

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Ahsoka.

Near the end of Episode 4 of Ahsoka, the titular character was in a grueling lightsaber duel with Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll.

Just when it seemed as though Ahsoka could overpower Baylan and come out on top as she usually does, he dealt a powerful blow to her lightsaber, causing her to fall over the edge of a cliff, leaving her fate up in the air.

Star Wars

However, as the credits were about to roll, Ahsoka appeared once again in what appeared to be a different realm.

Star Wars

The titular Jedi then started to come to her senses, sitting on an energy-like platform in what seemed to be the void of space when she heard the words, "Hey Snips," from her former master, Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker.

The former Jedi then got to her feet and turned around to see Anakin face to face, with the character looking identical to the way he did in 2005's Revenge of the Sith.

Star Wars

It is important to note that this is the way Anakin looked once he crossed over into the netherworld of the Force and became a Force ghost at the end of Return of the Jedi.

Star Wars

This may cause many fans to believe that Ahsoka actually died and is also on her way to becoming a Force ghost, but due to the area surrounding her (the stars, the energy walkways, and the blue portals), it appears as though she is in the World Between Worlds, and not actually dead.

Star Wars

The World Between Worlds is a realm outside the confinements of time and space in the Star Wars universe. Ezra Bridger actually saved Ahsoka's life in Season 4 of Star Wars Rebels by utilizing the World Between Worlds, so it seems as though it will be preventing her from death once again.

How Will The World Between Worlds Save Ahsoka?

Star Wars

In Star Wars Rebels, Ezra Bridger was standing on one of those energy-like platforms that Ahsoka and Anakin are standing on in Ahsoka when he came across a portal that opened up into Malachor.

It showed the exact moment in time when Ahsoka and Darth Vader were dueling inside of the temple which would eventually blow up with both of them inside.

Before the temple could actually explode though, which would have killed Ahsoka, Ezra reached through and pulled her into the World Between Worlds.

Since Ahsoka was saved from death in Rebels by someone reaching through a portal and pulling her out, it would make sense if she was saved in a similar way at the end of Episode 4 of Ahsoka.

The only question is who could have been the one to do so?

Who Saved Ahsoka From Death?

Star Wars Rebels

When Ezra pulled Ahsoka through the portal in the World Between Worlds, they both tumbled back onto one of those energy platforms that Ahsoka and Anakin are standing on at the end of Episode 4.

If someone did reach through a portal and save Ahsoka from death once again, it had to be Anakin since there is no one else there in the World Between Worlds except for him.

It was already confirmed throughout Star Wars that Force ghosts can interact with the physical world. For example, Obi-Wan Kenobi sat on a log in Return of the Jedi, Yoda hit Luke Skywalker on the head in The Last Jedi, and Luke caught Rey's lightsaber in The Rise of Skywalker.

However, Anakin didn't look like a Force ghost - he looked like his live self before he died as if his actual physical body jumped through a portal in Revenge of the Sith.

It is possible that the World Between Worlds could act as a sort of hub for Force ghosts where they can travel to different points throughout the galaxy freely.

It would also explain why Anakin's body didn't actually look like a ghost since he wasn't in the actual living realm.

Ahsoka could have actually been saved by Anakin as she was falling in the same way that Ezra saved her in Rebels.

If Anakin used a portal in the World Between Worlds to bring Ahsoka in, it definitely would have saved her, and it would bring a full-circle moment into play with Anakin saving Ahsoka's life one last time (which would also be ironic touching seeing as how the last time they saw each other he tried to kill her on Malachor).

How Will Ahsoka Come Back?

Star Wars

If Anakin truly did save her by using the World Between Worlds, then fans will likely be treated to an explanation in Episode 5.

It is important to note that Dave Filoni is directing the upcoming episode, so there will likely be some major information bombs when it comes to the lore of the World Between Worlds and how Anakin is inside of it.

Assuming Anakin saved her, it can be theorized that he will end up teaching her one last lesson - something that she can carry with her as she journeys off to do something that even Anakin never did - travel to a completely different galaxy.

However, once their time together is up, Ahsoka will likely be shown another portal, this time leading back to the real world.

In Rebels, Ezra and Ahsoka are able to return to the real world through the portal that he used to enter the realm.

When Ahsoka is ready to return to the real world in her own show, she will likely be able to just go through a portal back to the world just as Ezra did.

However, she could choose to enter at a different point throughout time and space if she so chooses that may give her an advantage in being able to get to the galaxy where Thrawn is.

Episode 4 of Ahsoka is now available to stream on Disney+.