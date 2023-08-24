Rosario Dawson Accidentally Spoils Major Ahsoka Episode 4 Moment

Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson just shared spoiler-filled details about a "crazy battle" in Episode 4.

Not only did Ahsoka's first two episodes set up the series villains and Ahsoka and Sabine's new dynamic, but the Star Wars show delivered in terms of lightsabers and fight sequences.

As fans grapple with Episode 2's big reveal, Rosario Dawson just shared a reveal of her own about yet another duel and when it will play out on Disney+.

Rosario Dawson Reveals Upcoming Ahsoka Scene

In talking with D23, Rosario Dawson shared information about a "crazy battle" fans have yet to see and when they should expect it.

When asked about her favorite scene to film, she described a "forest with red leaves" and a battle involving Ivanna Sakhno's Shin Hati, Sabine, and her own character:

"There’s this forest where we have this really crazy battle; Shin [Ivanna Sakhno] and Sabine [Natasha Liu Bordizzo] are fighting and I am also battling in it. It’s really quite beautiful. It’s kind of like a burnt-out forest with these red leaves. Ivanna’s wig actually started turning pink because the whole place started fermenting! We were filming inside, and it was getting earthy. Creatures were moving in, and there were mushrooms actually growing on the trees. It literally came to life."

This "forest with these red leaves" sounds like Seatos, the planet where Morgan Elsbeth opened the star map in Ahsoka's Episode 2.

Apparently, Ahsoka and Sabine will find themselves there in a future episode, along with Shin and other Ahsoka antagonists.

And, given what trailer footage has shown, fans will get to see Sabine finally utilizing her Mandalorian weaponry.

The trailer, as well as Dawson's comments, also suggest a lightsaber rematch between Shin and Sabine.

Meanwhile, some footage also teased a duel between Ahsoka and Marrok, the mysterious former Inquisitor employed by Morgan Elsbeth.

Rosario Dawson indicated that the scene happens during "episode four" and described it as "really striking and very beautiful:"

"We really loved that one; I think that’s episode four. It’s just really striking and very beautiful. It had that beautiful background. What’s remarkable to me is how it could feel like you’re in a forest, but you’re on a stage."

Episode 4 of Ahsoka drops on Tuesday, September 5 at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.

Rosario Dawson's Other Ahsoka Spoiler

Given the secrecy surrounding Star Wars Disney+ series, hearing about a major moment in advance and when it airs is surprising and definitely spoiler territory.

However, this isn't the first time Rosario Dawson has let something slip.

Back in 2021, Dawson took to Instagram to welcome back Anakin Skywalker star, Hayden Christensen, before Lucasfilm requested she take it down.

Not only is Christensen expected to appear in Ahsoka, but he was recently included in the series marketing.

The Ahsoka actress' latest spoiler isn't quite as newsworthy as her first, especially since the series' trailer already teased these upcoming scenes.

However, her comments indicate that two fight scenes are coming to the red forests of Seatos in the episode after next, one between Sabine and Shin and the other between Ahsoka and Marrok.

What Rosario Dawson didn't reveal, however, is what they're fighting there for.

But since it's Seatos and the location of Elsbeth's stunning twist, it's likely key to finding Ezra and Thrawn.

New episodes of Ahsoka debut on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.