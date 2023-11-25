Ahsoka leading actress Rosario Dawson recently shared her first public thoughts on her Disney+ co-star Ariana Greenblatt's performance in the series.

Young Ahsoka Tano took the spotlight in Ahsoka's highly emotional fifth episode, which showed off Greenblatt's live-action take on the character from her adventures in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Combined with her efforts alongside Margot Robbie in July's Barbie, the 16-year-old star enjoyed an impressive run in the spotlight as she, Dawson, and Hayden Christensen delivered an emotional flashback moment for longtime Star Wars fans.

Rosario Dawson Praises Young Ahsoka Star

Star Wars

In a new Instagram post, Rosario Dawson offered her first comments on Ariana Greenblatt's performance as young Ahsoka Tano in the recently released Ahsoka series.

Her caption started by thanking original Ahsoka voice actress Ashley Eckstein, thanking her for the "talent, love and passion" that she put forth in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels:

"Now that I can share some moments of this remarkable journey, Ashley Eckstein, I wanted to start by saying thank you. Your talent, love and passion sears through every Ahsoka performance. Having you onset (and nailing our con photo routine) has the fan girl in me forever grinning. Thank you for visiting me in another galaxy."

This led to an emotional message to Greenblatt for her portrayal of young Ahsoka, praising her for "[embedding] so much heart into every moment" and calling her performance "heartbreaking:"

"Dear fierce Ariana Greenblatt, tiny and mighty. You do not play when you train and prepare. It was awesome to see you transform. You embedded so much heart into every moment-it was heartbreaking."

Closing out her message, Dawson thanked both other Ahsoka actresses for "[turning] dream into reality" and shared her gratitude with both of them and the fans:

"Both of you expanded and inspired in me memories, informing every day with a rich palpable history. You helped me turn dream into reality and I will forever be grateful to share in telling AHSOKA TANO’s story to the world, with you. Cheers to all of the fans who have championed AHSOKA all of these years, keeping her story going and making my (our?!) dreams come true."

Greenblatt also spoke with Variety at the outlet's Power of Women event, highlighting how the entire crew is such big fans while shouting out Dawson for being "[her] mentor through it all" as she worked on the series:

"It was amazing. I got to train for around two months. I was actually training during filming 'Barbie,' but I obviously couldn’t tell anyone. It was really incredible, and to just fully endorse myself into that space, and…everyone that works on Star Wars is the biggest Star Wars fan, which makes the environment that much better. But yeah, the stunt training was crazy, super hard, but Rosario Dawson was my mentor through it all, so, shout out her."

Will Young Ahsoka Star Return to Star Wars?

Ariana Greenblatt took numerous opportunities to share her joy over being part of Ahsoka, even getting a chance to reunite with Hayden Christensen after they teamed up for one of the best-reviewed episodes of Star Wars content yet.

She gave fans a short but cryptic reaction to her episode on her X account, asking what she had missed immediately following the episode's premiere even amidst the weeks-long actors' strike.

Currently, there is no word on whether Ahsoka will move forward with a second season, although reports have indicated that the possibility is at least on the table.

And after a re-done X post was corrected to call Episode 8 the "season finale" instead of the "series finale," many are hoping to see Ahsoka and crew reunite for more wild adventures across the galaxies.

Ahsoka Season 1 is now streaming in full on Disney+.