Ahsoka Stars React to Exciting Season 2 Announcement

After Lucasfilm announced Ahsoka Season 2, the cast of the Star Wars Disney+ series acknowledged the "exciting" news but also pled ignorance.

Set within the Disney+ MandoVerse, Ahsoka was not just another chapter in Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau's streaming narrative but a continuation of both The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels animated series.

Led by Rosario Dawson as Anakin Skywalker's former Jedi Padawan, Ahsoka's cast was tasked with bringing characters from Star Wars Rebels characters into live-action years after the events of the animated show.

Ahsoka Cast Responds to Ahsoka Season 2 News

In responding to Lucasfilm's announcement of Ahsoka Season 2, along with The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, Hera Syndulla star Mary Elizabeth Winstead told The Hollywood Reporter, "I know nothing, I say nothing:"

"Thank you! 'I know nothing, I say nothing.' They generally keep us pretty much in the dark, which is for the best, because I would never want to say more than what I am allowed to say."

Winstead's character of Hera Syndulla was first introduced in Star Wars Rebels as an expert pilot and a founding member of the Rebel Alliance.

For Ahsoka, Mary Elizabeth Winstead not only had to bring the green-skinned Twi'lek to live-action but also capture her self-assured swagger and motherly instincts.

Overall, the actress' portrayal was largely met with praise, but Ahsoka's reception and viewership were disappointing, leading fans to question if a Season 2 would ever happen at all.

According to Mary Elizabeth Winstead, she knew "very little" but claimed she's "happy to hear" that Ahsoka Season 2 is "being talked about:"

"So I can say that I genuinely know very little, but that is a very exciting press release and I’m really happy to hear that it’s being talked about."

Still, Winstead was not the only Ahsoka star to react to the second-season news.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who played Ahsoka Tano's padawan Sabine Wren, shared the announcement on her Instagam Story accompanied by a blue heart emoji.

Instagram

Ahsoka Tano's own Rosario Dawson did the same and with an emoji that perfectly showcased her feelings about the confirmation.

Instagram

What Ahsoka's Cast Knows About Their Star Wars Future

Mary Elizabeth Winstead may have claimed to know "very little," but that's not to say that neither she nor Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo knew nothing at all.

Not only does knowing "little" suggest something is known, but Lucasfilm's newly confirmed plans mean busy days ahead for the Disney+ stars.

After all, in addition to Ahsoka Season 2, Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian and Grogu, Dave Filoni has his movie, and The Mandalorian Season 4 might still be happening.

It is also worth noting that there were rumblings of Season 2 plans before Season 1 ever debuted.

Still, it is great to see and hear that the cast responded positively to the confirmation; and while the second season is only in development, fans already know a little about what's in store.

In addition to Dave Filoni sharing Season 2 concept art of Ahsoka and Sabine on those mysterious Mortis statues from the finale, Ezra Bridger star Eman Esfandi shared his belief that Ezra "plays a pivotal role" in "Season 2 and the film:"

"Including a potential Season 2 and the film, I think I’ll be very involved. From everything I’ve learned about Star Wars and what’s canon at the moment and the way Dave and everyone seems to be writing and moving forward, I think Ezra plays a very pivotal role, which is exciting."

The question now is, when Ahsoka Season 2 will arrive and where does it fall within Lucasfilm's upcoming slate of MandoVerse projects?

Season 1 of Ahsoka is streaming now on Disney+.