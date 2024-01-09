Star Wars Announces 4th New Movie on Future Release Slate

Star Wars fans will be going to the theater sooner than expected thanks to the announcement of a new movie.

Star Wars Announces New Mandalorian Movie

Star Wars recently announced via its official website that a brand new feature film titled The Mandalorian and Grogu will go into production sometime later in the 2024 calendar year.

It was revealed that The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau will be directing and producing the upcoming release. Dave Filoni and Kathleen Kennedy will also be credited as producers.

Another small detail that was included in the announcement is that The Mandalorian and Grogu will be at the head of Star Wars' upcoming movie slate, meaning that it will be the next Star Wars title to be released in theaters.

Here is the full upcoming slate of Star Wars films:

The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian and Grogu may have only just been announced but it will be the first Star Wars movie to be released in theaters since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Star Wars Movie

Before the announcement of The Mandalorian and Grogu, many fans thought that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's upcoming film would be the next movie set in the galaxy far, far away.

It is currently untitled, but it was confirmed to feature the return of Daisy Ridley's Rey.

Dave Filoni's Star Wars Movie

Like Obaid-Chinoy's film, Dave Filoni's upcoming feature has also not yet been titled (although many fans theorize and hope that it will be called Heir to the Empire).

Not much is known about the exact plot of Filoni's entry on the upcoming release slate, but it will be a crossover event that brings together all aspects of the MandoVerse that is currently being fleshed out on Disney+.

James Mangold's Star Wars Movie

Although it is still fairly far off due to James Mangold having to first attend to other projects such as his feature about Bob Dylan and Swamp Thing, many fans are excited about his upcoming Star Wars movie.

Once again, there aren't many details about what will occur in the film, only that it is set tens of thousands of years before the Skywalker Saga and will focus on the first Jedi.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!