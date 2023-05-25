Pedro Pascal Confirms What We All Suspected About His Mandalorian Limited Role

Pedro Pascal recently revealed just how much of his role in The Mandalorian requires him to be on-set, and how much of his work is just voiceover.

Since The Mandalorian debuted on Disney+ in 2019, Pedro Pascal has been credited as the top-billed actor for his role as Din Djarin.

However, since then, it has been revealed that Pascal's role is fairly limited when it comes to actually being inside the suit, with other actors such as Brendan Wayne actually being the ones on set for the most part.

Pedro Pascal's Limited Physical Role in The Mandalorian

Star Wars

In The Hollywood Reporter's Drama Actor Emmy Roundtable, The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal was asked about the extensiveness of his role in The Mandalorian, and just how much he is actually inside the suit.

In the sit-down with his peers, Pascal was asked if a lot of his work could be achieved via voiceover. Pascal confirmed by saying, "Correct. For a lot of it, yeah."

Succession's Kieran Culkin then jumped into the conversation and stated that he assumed not only the voice but the physical acting was also Pascal. This caused the Din Djarin actor to jokingly tell Culkin that the actors that are inside the suit for most of the filming are "better" at it than he is.

However, Pascal did reveal that he initially tried to be in the suit as much as possible, but ultimately "[his] body wasn't up for the task:"

"There was an extended amount of experimentation, being in the suit for a lot of it, and frankly, my body wasn’t up for the task as far as, like, the four months of it. But I was in it. I was in it a significant amount, an elastic amount (he pretends to tug at his neck, where the suit would chafe)."

The actor went on to say that they "figured it out," which has, in turn, helped him not only be able to put less physical stress on himself but also go after more acting roles:

"But now we’ve figured it out, which is super cool, and amazingly, it gave me the opportunity to be able to go and do something else."

Culkin then asked Pascal if the actors in the suit ever make movements or do things that he doesn't agree with, but Pascal said that "[he] thinks it's great."

Pascal then added onto that comment, saying that, if he is going to give up the physical side of the role and let someone else take over, he has to "let go" of certain things as well:

"No, I do. I think that there are things that you have to let go of in terms of what can be an OCD level of attention to detail because, you know..."

The Old Man's Jeff Bridges then finished Pascal's thought, saying that the reasoning is that actors are "part of a collage."

Pascal agreed with Bridges, and even added that actors have to "give it all up:"

"Yeah, exactly. But even so much as wanting your component of that to fit perfectly into the collage, you really have to give it all up."

How Does Pascal's Physical Absence Affect The Mandalorian?

For the most part, Pedro Pascal really doesn't have to be physically present when working on The Mandalorian.

After all, the character is under a helmet 99% of the time, and the only time fans have seen Pascal's face has been at extremely crucial or emotional moments in the series.

However, Pascal's absence may have actually had a bit of an impact on Season 3.

A recent rumor suggested that Din Djarin's face was actually supposed to be seen in the Season 3 finale. This would have obviously been Pascal's face, but the report stated that he couldn't make it to set due to filming HBO's The Last of Us.

The actor's absence resulted in there not being a scene where Djarin's face was shown, ultimately changing the outcome of that final episode.

It is no secret that Pascal is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood right now, and he will likely be cast in as many roles as possible in the near future.

Since he is still credited as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian by just doing voiceover work, there is a possibility that Season 4 of the hit Star Wars show may not feature any scenes of Pascal without the helmet either.

However, if there needs to be a scene in Season 4 that only works with Pascal actually being in the suit, Disney, Lucasfilm, and Pascal will be able to make it work somehow.

The first three seasons of The Mandalorian are available to stream on Disney+.