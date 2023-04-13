The Mandalorian Season 3 Actor Teases Heartbreaking Finale

The penultimate episode of Disney+'s The Mandalorian Season 3 supposedly sets up a gut-wrenching finale that could change the MandoVerse franchise.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is inching closer to its finale as Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon enacts his grand plan against the Mandalorians in Mandalore.

After a heartbreaking death and an impending betrayal, things are not looking up for the titular group of bounty hunters.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale Story Teased

The Mandalorian actor Brendan Wayne, one of the actors who brings the titular bounty hunter to life, teased what to expect in the upcoming Season 3 finale.

In the actor's Instagram story, Wayne claimed that the finale "might just hurt too much," indicating that it will be as heartbreaking as the previous installment:

"This next episode is gonna make you wish you hadn’t asked for more… it might just hurt too much.”

Instagram

Speaking with Collider, The Mandalorian showrunner Dave Filoni, however, shared that there are moments in the finale where fans will be "cheering" and feel "satisfied:"

“They’ll [fans] have a lot to take in, and I think with any good ending there’s the moment you’re in it when you’re cheering and you feel satisfied, but then there’s a little bit after that where you think back at all the things that happened. Maybe you start to put them together in a different way and you realize it’s an ending, but there are other things happening out there in the galaxy that now you know more about.”

In a separate interview with Collider during Star Wars Celebration, Moff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito teased surprising things in the upcoming finale.

The Star Wars actor noted how integral Moff Gideon is in the grand scheme of things:

“Holy…! Yeah, I think it’s going to be quite a surprise to many of the fans, what really is happening. He’s very democratic, he’s with the counsel trying to bring people together. And so you see people relying on, and trying to figure out, who is going to be that all-powerful leader. Right now, you’ve got Moff Gideon who’s in the mix. He’s back. He’s back after having been shuttered for a little bit – obviously he escaped, and obviously he has ideas on how to divide and conquer."

Who Will Die in The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale?

Brendan Wayne's heartbreaking tease about the Season 3 finale indicates that not everyone will make it out alive in the installment.

But who will die in the much-talked-about finale?

Given that Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin was captured by Moff Gideon at the end of Episode 7, the titular bounty hunter could be at the top of the list. However, the character's popularity and unresolved story with Grogu could save him from dying.

Another character who could meet her demise is the Armorer.

Some have theorized that Emily Swallow's Star Wars character is a spy for Moff Gideon, especially after she conveniently left the team behind just before they entered the Great Forge. It's possible that the Armorer is indeed the spy, and this betrayal could lead the other Mandalorians to take her out once and for all.

Meanwhile, other Mandalorians close to Bo-Katan could also end up dying, such as Axe Wolves or Koska Reeves. The pair's demise could forever change Bo-Katan, but it could help her become the leader she needs to be.

Whatever the case, fans are in for a roller coaster of emotions in the finale.

The Mandalorian Season 3 finale will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, April 19.