The Mandalorian Star Teases Season 4 Plot Point That Sounds Awful

Moff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito teased how his character could make a return in Season 4 of The Mandalorian, but the idea doesn't sound too compelling.

Moff Gideon served as the main antagonist of the first three seasons of Disney+'s The Mandalorian.

Most recently, fans saw him on the planet Mandalore at the end of Season 3 where he was in a grueling face-off with Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze.

Gideon was ultimately defeated by the pair of Mandalorians and Grogu, but the villainous leader did reveal that he had successfully cloned himself multiple times before he seemingly met his demise.

Giancarlo Esposito Teases Moff Gideon's Return

The Mandalorian

In an interview with The Wrap, Moff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito talked about the possibility of his character returning in Season 4, and he even teased how it could actually happen.

In the sit-down, Esposito was asked about the return of Moff Gideon, and the veteran actor revealed that he "know[s] nothing about Season 4" but that he does "trust" show creator Jon Favreau:

"I know nothing about Season 4. (Jon) hasn’t tipped his hat to me. So many fans are like, 'You were a clone, right?' It could be. I trust Jon knows what he’s doing."

Esposito then went on to say that he "would love to keep dying and coming back" and that he is ultimately "open to whatever" the show's executives have planned for him:

"I would love to keep dying and coming back. That’d be my favorite thing of all. There are a lot of ways to go and I’m open to whatever they have in play."

Even though Esposito is open and eager to return to the galaxy far, far away, the idea that he would "keep dying and coming back" could ultimately hurt the show and the character of Moff Gideon.

Why Moff Gideon Returning Is a Bad Idea

Moff Gideon's return in Season 4 of The Mandalorian would likely be extremely diminishing to the overall story that the show is trying to tell.

It is important to remember that the show already went in the direction of subverting expectations and bringing Gideon back multiple times.

At the end of Season 1, it looked as though Gideon's Outland TIE Fighter was destroyed with him inside of it, but it was then revealed that he actually lived and was in possession of the Darksaber.

Giancarlo Esposito then came back for Season 2, where he was a bigger threat than ever, but he was defeated in the season finale and then captured by the new republic.

When Season 3 started, it seemed as though Gideon was finally defeated for good, but then it was revealed that he escaped the New Republic's grasp and was free again.

After terrorizing Mandalore and the Mandalorian people yet again, Gideon was finally defeated in what appeared to be a definitive manner, as he looked to meet his demise.

However, as Esposito mentioned, some fans have pointed out that the Gideon that died could have been a clone, and the real Moff is still alive.

While most people seem to always be excited at the idea of having Esposito return to Star Wars, bringing him back yet again would be a bad way to handle his character and would actually be a disservice to the story as a whole.

Since the character was already brought back twice when it seemed as though he had been defeated, continuing that trend would eventually be boring to viewers, and it would eliminate any stakes that the series sets up.

For example, if Gideon does come back in Season 4 and dies at the end, most fans will have no doubt whatsoever that he will be back yet again, so any interaction the villain has with any of the protagonists will not seem as important.

The best course of action for The Mandalorian to take in Season 4 would be to introduce a new threat to Din Djarin and the other Mandalorians. Doing something as simple as that could work wonders for the overall story and the characters in question.

The first three seasons of The Mandalorian are available to stream on Disney+.