The Mandalorian Star Spoils Season 3 Moff Gideon Plot Point

Thanks to an interview with Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito, fans now know a key plot point for Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian Season 3.

The last time audiences saw the villain, he had been defeated by Mando, lost the Dark Saber to his enemy, and was arrested. Needless to say, things didn’t work out for him.

However, one would assume his imprisonment won’t last very long. Back in 2021, Esposito himself basically confirmed his return, though, he didn’t out many specific details.

A previous rumor also claimed the Star Wars character will sport a new Mandalorian helmet that carries some visual inspiration from Darth Maul.

Now, Gideon’s starting point in the upcoming third season has been revealed by the actor behind him,

Moff Gideon’s Next Step Revealed

In an interview with ET Online, The Mandalorian Star Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Moff Gideon, commented on his role in Season 3 and what fans should expect.

When it comes to where the character will start out after the events of Season 2, Esposito confirmed how “it’s assumed he is behind bars,” while strongly hinting that audiences will see him “escape those chains:”

“Yes, it’s assumed he is behind bars. I think we could have an opportunity to see him escape those chains that bind him… We want to see a guy who is a mastermind who has an idea for the future that no one else has. And so, we want to know what that is, and we want to know if that’s good or bad.”

The actor elaborated on how he believes the character “really wants to save [the] Galaxy,” despite many feeling “he just wants to control it:”

“I keep holding onto this idea that he really wants to save this galaxy. Of course, everyone does. But everyone assumes he just wants to control it. So, let’s find out if that’s true or not.”

The Unsurprising Escape of Moff Gideon

It shouldn't surprise most that Moff Gideon would get out of his imprisonment—most bad guys do, eventually. But what exactly will be his motivation and goal?

Esposito noted how Gideon might simply want to save the world, at least in his eyes. However, it’s hard to see that reasoning work at this point.

After what went down in Season 2, one would think that the character will more than likely go down a dark path of vengeance. Seeing as the villain was humiliated, had his weapon stolen, and was kept from offing himself, he’s probably pretty ticked off.

Hopefully, the storyline is able to do justice to the character, as his fairly quick freedom could very quickly result in some stale storytelling.

The Mandalorian’s third season premieres on March 1, 2023, only on Disney+.