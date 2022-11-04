New Mandalorian Season 3 Costume Will Reportedly Channel Darth Maul

Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon is set to return in The Mandalorian Season 3 and a new Star Wars rumor has teased a Darth Maul visual connection for his upcoming comeback in the hit Disney+ series.

The Mandalorian Season 2 had a memorable finale where Luke Skywalker showed up to save the day. As a result, Moff Gideon was apprehended and sent to the New Republic for interrogation.

Despite his unfortunate fate, Esposito explained that Gideon's presence is necessary to "continue the story."

Moreover, the veteran actor also teased that fans will get to see how Gideon "has had a piece in every part of the Empire," describing him as someone who is "very elusive."

Now, ahead of Season 3, details about what to expect in Moff Gideon's return have been revealed.

Darth Maul Connection In Moff Gideon's New Helmet

Star Wars News Net revealed that Moff Gideon will have new armor and a helmet in The Mandalorian Season 3.

The outlet shared that the Star Wars villain's helmet will be black with red eyes and horns on it. Interestingly, the horns on Gideon's helmet will reportedly be six, similar to what Darth Maul had.

Moreover, the headpiece will also resemble a Mandalorian helmet, seemingly hinting that Gideon will look to mock Din Djarin in his return. It is also described as bigger than the rest.

Star Wars News Net then pointed out that Gideon's Season 3 helmet will look closer than Boba Fett's. It will also be "black, shiny, and very sleek."

Lastly, Gideon's full upgrade also includes a black and red jetpack.

If this is true, then this isn't the first time that Darth Maul is referenced in The Mandalorian.

In The Mandalorian Season 2's "Chapter 14 - The Tragedy," a Zabrak (the same species as Darth Maul) briefly appeared in the New Republic's prison registry:

Disney+

Will Moff Gideon Get His Revenge in Season 3?

It is unknown if Moff Gideon is fully aware of Darth Maul's key role in the Empire during the prequel trilogy, but there's a strong possibility that the Star Wars villain has an idea of the Sith's massive presence.

It's likely that channeling Darth Maul in his new costume might be a coincidence, without him even knowing that it has ties to the dangerous Sith.

Gideon's use of Darth Maul connections could also be his way of mocking the Mandalorians and not just Din Djarin, considering that the fallen Sith Lord has a massive impact on the Siege of Mandalore storyline from Star Wars Rebels.

Moreover, the fact that Gideon has his own armor in The Mandalorian Season 3 essentially means that he will go all out in terms of seeking revenge against Din Djarin, Grogu, and their allies. This also confirms that the show's villain will escape the clutches of the New Republic, thus further cementing how dangerous he is.

All in all, this new evidence suggests that a rematch between Din Djarin and Moff Gideon is in the cards for Season 3, likely leading to an epic conclusion to their longstanding rivalry.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is rumored to premiere on Disney+ in early 2023.