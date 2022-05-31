The Mandalorian Season 3 Rumor Teases Moff Gideon’s New Upgrade

It’s been quite a long time since fans have had any new episodes of The Mandalorian. This is obviously not counting his time in The Book of Boba Fett—though, they might as well have been part of his flagship show. They centered on Din Djarin and updated viewers on Grogu and his Jedi training. It also showed the now-iconic character struggling to wield his new weapon.

The last time the world saw the Dark Saber was the closing episode of The Mandalorian’s second season. Its previous owner, Moff Gideon, was defeated by Mando, who then took possession of the powerful artifact.

While some may have thought that could have been the last the show would see of him for a while, it seems like he’ll have plenty more to do.

Not only that, but in the upcoming third season, the character looks to be getting a fancy new upgrade.

A New Upgrade for Gideon and Bo Katan

Star Wars

In a new report from Making Star Wars, it’s been rumored that Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon will get a big upgrade when The Mandalorian’s third season hits next year.

According to the report, Gideon will be wearing a black Mandalorian helmet, which will match the outfit fans have already seen him in. The headwear will feature horns on the top, much like the Armorer’s, and will retain the classic T-shaped visor.

The site also commented about Bo Katan’s role in season 3 and her rising importance in Star Wars lore. While bringing attention to how she can be seen sitting on the throne of Mandalore in the most recent leaked Star Wars Celebration teaser and a previous report that fans will witness a fight with the legendary Mythosaur beast, they revealed Katee Sackoff’s hero would potentially be wearing a new set of Mythosaurian armor—presumably made directly from the creature.

What's Next for Moff Gideon and Bo Katan?

It’s hard to imagine why Moff Gideon may be wearing a new black Mandalorian helmet—besides the fact that it is sure to look awesome. Maybe the bad guy feels he needs to embrace their culture and way of seeing the world to not only repair his shattered ego but also be taken seriously by them again.

After all, Gideon may have lost the Darksaber, but that doesn’t mean he’ll forget about it. It’s undoubtedly something he very much wants to get back in his possession.

As for Bo Katan, her live-action introduction was one of the biggest moments of last season; there were certainly a lot of those. Her entrance brought the Mandalore lore seen in both Clone Wars and Rebels more to the forefront of Mando’s series.

Just hearing how Lucasfilm’s plans might continue to deep dive into that territory is sure to excite fans worldwide.

The Mandalorian season 3 will hit Disney+ in February of 2023.