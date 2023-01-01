The Mandalorian Star Teases Season 3's Evil Villain Comeback

Giancarlo Esposito, the actor behind Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian, shared a few details about his character's Season 3 role.

While Star Wars fans have seen more of Mando and Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett, the same can't be said for Moff Gideon.

In fact, it's been more than two years since the Season 2 finale; and the last audiences saw of this Imperial adversary, Mando had just defeated him in a duel for the Darksaber before Luke Skywalker arrived and wrecked ship.

While Star Wars is keeping many of its Season 3 details under wraps, Giancarlo Esposito has dropped a few hints about the state of Moff Gideon.

And now, with the third season set to debut March 1 on Disney+, the Star Wars star has offered audiences a little more in regard to Moff Gideon's long-awaited comeback.

Moff Gideon Star Talks Villain's Comeback

Star Wars

In talking with TV Line, Giancarlo Esposito promised a "good amount of Moff Gideon" in The Mandalorian Season 3:

“You’re going to get some Moff Gideon. I mean, I always want more Moff Gideon — I’ve got to be honest with you! But, you know, you’re going to get a good amount of Moff Gideon.”

In a prior interview, the actor alluded to Moff Gideon being "behind bars" and that audiences "could have an opportunity to see him escape those chains..."

While he didn't spill any new details about this particular plot point, he did leave Mando fans with a warning:

“You always want to see the phoenix rise from the ashes. Or, you want to see a nefarious villain rise from the ashes. And believe me, he will.”

A Mandalorian Prison Break in Season 3?

Moff Gideon's Season 2 loss just may have been one of The Mandalorian's best story decisions.

Instead of just continuing Mando and Gideon's ongoing game of cat and mouse, it sounds like Star Wars moved him off the board to make him grow and overcome before roaring back with a vengeance.

Just how much of the villain's new arc will take place onscreen remains to be seen, especially since Mando and Grogu are on their Mandalore quest and will likely have Bo-Katan to contend with.

However, a Star Wars report claimed that Gideon is set to receive his own Mandalorian-style helmet, complete with horns like the Armorer's that have long been thought to have been inspired by Darth Maul.

Perhaps his phoenix will have a little help in rising from those ashes?

Just how this rumor plays out - and whether Star Wars intends to include Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian's Season 3 marketing - will definitely be something to watch.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 1.