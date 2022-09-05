The Mandalorian Season 3's Empire Storyline Teased by Giancarlo Esposito

Since Giancarlo Esposito was announced to join The Mandalorian in 2020, he's expressed nothing but excitement about the role and his inclusion in the Star Wars franchise. So, it's fortunate that his character, Moff Gideon, survived the last season's finale and has constantly teased his role in Season 3.

Not only has Esposito been hyping up his return as the Empire-devotee, but also the next season as a whole ahead of its debut in February 2023. Esposito has called it "off the chain" and he's said that viewers will "be amazed."

So, it's no surprise that Esposito has continued to rile up his role as Moff Gideon in the upcoming season of The Mandalorian at a fan convention.

"Long Live the Empire!"

Star Wars

At Fan Expo Canada, Giancarlo Esposito was asked about his role as Moff Gideon in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, which led to the interviewer exclaiming the Empire's new battle cry, "Long live the Empire!" and causing Esposito to repeat it twice in excitement.

Esposito was also asked if he was interested in portraying the character outside the series, such as "a future Star Wars video game."

The actor excitedly responded, "Oh my goodness, are you kidding me? It would be a wonderful thing," and that he heard "Navid [Khavari] out of [Ubisoft] Montreal, who actually was the writer of Far Cry [6], is now moving on to Star Wars and doing something for a Swedish company." Esposito knew "very little about it" but planned to call Khavari,"'Yo, what's up? Teaser, teaser, teaser.'"

However, Esposito pointed out that he "said that second 'Long live the Empire’ for a reason. Season 3, Mandalorian. Watch, watch, watch."

After hyping the upcoming season for fans, Esposito was asked about his "self-made" Gideon character and how "his inherent proficiency" is similar to other characters.

Esposito agreed, saying that for Gideon, "when everything fell apart there were wardens who were placed in different parts of this particular galaxy to maintain order."

The Star Wars actor compared it to real life where "there is a protocol to life" and "a politeness we must follow" and how, whether people know it or not, they are "in service to the whole:"

"Now, whether you realize it or not, we are being corralled into being orderly there is a protocol to life, there is a politeness we must follow, there is a respect that we need to learn to be able to stay within the lines of either our own lines, or the lines of what the government, the church says to create a whole human being who respects others, who, whether you know it or not, is in service to the whole."

But, as Esposito put it, "when someone," the Empire, "steps out, when everything falls apart, and you have no leadership, and everything is just crumbling, we all would want someone to stand up and have some kind of vision for how to be about all of us."

Moff Gideon has this vision, as he has "been given that wardenship over a particular part of geography land mass. And he sees that the other wardens aren't really as strong and powerful as him."

As Gideon gains more power and control, "he gets a taste of, 'Oh, I can straighten all this out" and how the Imperial became "drunk with the idea that his vision is better:"

"If you only listen to me, you would all be better.’ And then underneath it, ‘Oh, I have a better vision. I want to do this, this, and this’ And then… he becomes, in a way, not only drunk with power, but drunk with the idea that his vision is better than anyone else’s.”

But, it's curious how Esposito zeroed in on the "Love live the Empire!" declaration.

Bringing Back the Empire (and Emperor)

As many fans have speculated since the first season of The Mandalorian, the series is setting the stage for Darth Sidious' return through cloning, which was abruptly revealed in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. But, it appears that The Mandalorian will help give fans more context to how Sidious was revived.

However, from how Esposito talks about Gideon, it's hard to imagine him giving up the potential seat of Emperor back to Sidious. Although, being so thoroughly defeated last season could have softened his ego.

For now, fans will have to wait and see what Gideon has planned when Season 3 of The Mandalorian debuts on Disney+ in February 2023.