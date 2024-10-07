The actor behind The Mandalorian's formidable villain, Moff Gideon, teased the character's possible resurrection in a future Star Wars project.

The last time fans saw Giancarlo Esposito's Star Wars character, Moff Gideon, he was having a formidable fight against Din Djarin. He even nearly defeated Mano, but Bo-Katan Kryze stepped in and saved his life.

Though, she loses the upper hand in the fight. Thanks to Axe Woves' crashing ship from above, the two (and Grogu) make it out alive.

Moff Gideon seems to be thrown off the ledge and consumed in the inferno that follows, but no body is ever seen.

Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon May Return

The Direct was in attendance of The Mandalorian panel at L.A. Comic Con 2024, where actor Giancarlo Esposito, who played Moff Gideon in the Disney+ series, teased his character's return.

When asked by a fan if he would ever participate in a possible Season 4 of The Mandalorian, he noted that he "would love to," while also admitting that he does not know if there will be another season of the show:

"Well, I would love to. I don't know much about what's going on. I know they're making a film. I don't know if they're going to return to the show or not, but anything is open. And I certainly left the best opening ever for Moff Gideon to come back. I love it when you see a character go over the edge, but you don't quite know what happens."

After telling a fun story about an interaction between him and producer Jon Favreau on set, the actor firmly noted that he can "almost guarantee" that "Moff Gideon is still hiding out somewhere:"

"I remember in our last season, when I came to set, I had a different haircut because I figured I was in prison for a while and had no moustache. And then before I started shooting Jon Favreau came down, he kind of looked at me, and he went, scratched his head. He went, no moustache? And I went, no moustache. And so it leaves it open with all of those clones that there's a possibility that Moff Gideon is still hiding out somewhere, waiting to come back and take over. I can almost guarantee it."

Giancarlo Esposito was not the only Star Wars actor at L.A. Comic-Con this year. Ewan McGregor also popped up at the event where he confirmed a desire to return for Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2.

How Could Giancarlo Esposito Return as Moff Gideon?

Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon could return to the Star Wars universe after The Mandalorian Season 3 in a few ways.

For one, perhaps Moff Gideon did not die like everything thought. After all, fans never saw a body.

Furthermore, plenty of Star Wars characters had it worse and somehow made it back to the land of the living. Just look at Darth Maul or Emperor Palpatine.

Another possibility, as alluded to by Esposito himself, is that fans will see a clone of Moff Gideon appear. This would not be too surprising since his last big plot point in the series revolved around the reveal of Moff Gideon's personal cloning advancements in The Mandalorian Season 3.

The bigger question about Moff Gideon's return is if it does happen, where exactly would it all go down?

Currently, The Mandalorian Season 4 looks very unlikely. In greenlighting The Mandalorian and Grogu (which also features the return of Star Wars Rebels character Zeb), all signs are pointing to Lucasfilm being officially done with the original Disney+ series.

This would mean that the 2026 theatrical release would be the most likely place for Moff Gideon to appear once again. Another possibility is Dave Filoni's big Mandoverse crossover film, which does not currently have a release date.

Mandalorian and Grogu is expected to be released on May 22, 2026 in theaters worldwide.