Star Wars debuted the first-ever trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu at D23, offering first looks at the bounty hunter and son on the big screen along with a few other familiar faces.

What Star Wars Revealed in The Mandalorian and Grogu Trailer

The first official trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu began with signature scenes from the Disney+ series, including the reveal of Grogu and Mando's first encounter with the child.

But after hearing Mando in a voiceover say, "We’re bounty hunters by trade, now that he’s with me, I’ll be selective about my assignments," new action-packed footage from the film took over the screen.

In addition to shots of a Hoth-like planet and what appears to The Empire Strikes Back-esque Snow Troopers, fans were also treated to the reveal of live-action Zeb from Star War Rebels.

Another scene shows Mando and Grogu riding on an AT-ST through downhill snowy terrain and then sliding to a stop underneath AT-ATs.

After the trailer cuts to black and the film's title card is revealed, Star Wars included an adorable stinger of Grogu and two Anzellans (aka Babu Frik's species).

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in May 2026.

