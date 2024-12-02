2026's The Mandalorian movie, officially titled The Mandalorian and Grogu, now has an updated logo.

Confirmed to be the next Star Wars movie coming to the big screen, The Mandalorian and Grogu will continue the epic adventure that started on Disney+ in 2019. It will be both leading heroes' first time on the silver screen, bringing their story to a larger audience in a new format.

The movie will feature series creator Jon Favreau as the director working off a script co-written by Favreau and Lucasfilm CCO Dave Filoni.

As shared by X (formerly Twitter) user @cinematoday from the Disney Company Asia Pacific Showcase in Singapore, Star Wars unveiled a new logo for 2026's The Mandalorian and Grogu movie.

The new logo features the film's title, this time using a purple hue in "The Mandalorian" which flares down into a gold color for "and Grogu." There is also an image of both leading heroes walking together inside the "O" in "Grogu."

Star Wars

This is an updated look from the one first shown at the 2024 D23 Fan Expo, which was revealed before the first privately released trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu.

While the font is identical, the purple/gold gradient is a new look after the original logo had the text all in black with gold lighting coming from behind it. Additionally, instead of an image of the two leads inside the "O" in "Grogu," they are seen in a cutout in the "O" in "Mandalorian."

Star Wars

What Will Happen in The Mandalorian and Grogu?

As seen in the first trailer from D23, Din Djarin will be taking a bit of a step back from bounty hunting in the upcoming film after settling down at the end of The Mandalorian Season 3.

One of the biggest surprises of the brief glimpse at the movie fans got was the return of Zeb Orellios, who was first seen in live-action in The Mandalorian Chapter 21.

His inclusion makes it clear that various supporting characters from across the Mandoverse will be in play alongside the leads for what should be an epic intergalactic adventure.

The film is also teased to be going to an undisclosed snowy locale complete with Snow Troopers, which should only be one of several locations explored in the story.

Reports have also teased that The Mandalorian and Grogu will mark the end of the Mando franchise, as it seemingly will not continue into Season 4. While this does not necessarily indicate the end of the Mandoverse as a whole, Din Djarin's journey seems to be nearing its final days for the foreseeable future.

Now, with over a year and a half until the film's debut, fans remain anxious to find out more specific details about what to expect from the first Star Wars theatrical movie since 2019.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is due in theaters on May 22, 2026.