6 New LEGO Star Wars Sets Now Expected to Release In 2025

Six brand new LEGO sets will be available for Star Wars fans to build once they are released in the 2025 calendar year.

Every year Star Wars and LEGO team up to bring new buildable sets from the galaxy far, far away. Some sets have already been released in 2024.

From character models to ships, to complete sets of locations (such as the Emperor's Throne Room on the Second Death Star), fans always await new Star Wars releases from LEGO.

6 New Star Wars LEGO Sets For 2025

According to Instagram user @brick_clicker, six new LEGO Star Wars sets will be released in 2025.

The Instagram post revealed a few details regarding each set such as their name, price, and set number.

Below are all six sets and the information that's been revealed about them:

75401: Ahsoka's Jedi Interceptor

Disney+

Including 290 pieces and priced at $44.99 USD, Ahsoka's Jedi Interceptor from Star Wars: The Clone Wars will reportedly be released in January 2025.

While the character was already popular, the live-action Ahsoka series only further cemented her as a Star Wars fan-favorite, meaning this particular set will be sought after by a lot of collectors.

It has not been confirmed, but the set could come with a Clone Wars-era Ahsoka minifigure and possibly even a minifigure of her droid, R7-A7.

75402: ARC-170 Starfighter

Disney+

2025's ARC-170 Starfighter set will not be the first LEGO set of that particular ship model to be released, as the 2005 version that debuted alongside Revenge of the Sith is fairly pricey considering its piece count.

However, LEGO will be releasing a new set of the ARC-170 Starfighter from Revenge of the Sith and The Clone Wars, which will consist of 479 pieces and cost $69.99 USD.

Like other LEGO Star Wars ship sets, the ARC-170 Starfighter will likely feature an openable cockpit and wings that can be opened or closed, as well as a clone pilot minifigure.

75403: Buildable Grogu & Pram

Disney+

Set number 75403 will be a buildable Grogu with his pram (which looks like a hovering stroller). It will cost collectors $99.99 USD and include 1,048 pieces.

A similar model of just Grogu was released in 2020, and, while this set will look and be built along the same lines as that one, this one will also include the pram.

Although it has not been confirmed, builders will likely be able to place Grogu in the pram once both pieces are finished.

75404: Midiscale Acclamator

Star Wars

Another 2025 LEGO Star Wars release will be a Midiscale version of the Acclamator ship. This set will reportedly come in at $49.99 USD and consist of 450 pieces.

The Acclamator ships were another pre-Empire ship used by the Republic to haul garrisons of Clone Troopers, but it also had the capabilities of attacking other large vessels.

Since it is a Midiscale, this particular set will not include any minifigures, but will be incredibly detailed, making it a must-have for LEGO Star Wars collectors, especially those who are fond of the Clone Wars era.

75405: Midiscale Home One

Disney+

LEGO Star Wars collectors and fans of the franchise, in general, will remember Home One as being one of the most important ships in the galaxy far, far away, as it served as headquarters for the Rebel Alliance during space missions, most famously during the Battle of Endor from Return of the Jedi.

So, those same collectors and fans will be excited to learn that a Midiscale version of Home One will be released in 2025. Priced at $69.99 and including 559 pieces, the Home One set will also be extremely detailed.

75410: The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter

Disney+

Prequel trilogy fans could hardly contain their excitement when Din Djarin replaced his Razor Crest ship with a modified version of Naboo N-1 Starfighter in The Book of Boba Fett.

Soon, fans will be able to build a LEGO set of The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter (which was first introduced in The Phantom Menace) when it is released in 2025. A larger version of The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter was already released in 2022, but this new one will be a bit different.

This particular product will be a 4+ set, meaning that it will be smaller in size, but also cheaper. Specifically, this N-1 Starfighter will cost just $29.99 and include only 92 pieces, making it a perfect beginner piece for young collectors.

