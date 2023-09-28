10 Best LEGO Star Wars Sets of 2023, Ranked

Lucasfilm and LEGO have enjoyed a prosperous partnership over the years, producing tons upon tons of top-notch models based on a little space fantasy franchise called Star Wars.

For roughly its first 67 years of operation, LEGO, producers of fine quality plastic brick toy sets, made its money largely from original set designs that weren’t affiliated with any existing entertainment properties. After all, one of LEGO’s company goals has always been to inspire and promote creativity.

That all changed in 1999 when the Denmark-based toymaker brought out its first theme that used licensed IP. LEGO Star Wars sets took off faster than the Millennium Falcon outrunning an Imperial Star Destroyer and since then, the brand has been one of LEGO’s most successful and enduring offerings.

The Crème de la Crème of 2023 Lego Star Wars Models

Over 40 LEGO Star Wars products have been released or are planned for release this year. So for those who might be wondering which items are worthy of purchasing, look no further than The Direct’s ranking of the best LEGO models released under the Star Wars banner so far in 2023:

10.) 75349: Captain Rex Helmet

LEGO

Captain Rex was easily one of the best and most loyal clone troopers a Jedi general could ask for. He and his crew in the 501st often fought closely alongside Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano, and Rex survived to see the fall of the Galactic Empire at the Battle of Endor.

This LEGO-fied version of Rex’s Phase 2 helmet retails for $49.99 USD and comes with 834 pieces. Obviously, it isn’t wearable, given that it’s about eight inches tall and probably quite pointy on the inside.

9.) 75345: 501st Clone Troopers Battle Pack

LEGO

Speaking of the 501st Legion, this Clone Trooper Battle Pack includes four Minifigure Clone Troopers, plus a brick-built AV-7 anti-vehicle canon for shooting down those pesky Trade Federation vulture droids.

This is a smaller set, retailing at just $19.99 USD for 119 pieces, but the battle packs have proven rather popular with collectors, as they can be used to quickly fill out the ranks of one’s Minifig clone army.

8.) 75353: Endor Speeder Chase Diorama

LEGO

“Quick! Jam his commlink, center switch!” Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa zoomed through the redwood trees at incredible speeds of Endor, pursued by Imperial Scout Troopers, during this key scene in Return of the Jedi.

For $79.99 USD and with 608 pieces, collectors can recreate Jedi’s speeder bike chase with this diorama that faithfully captures Endor’s forests. This includes two trees, perfect for sending the scout troopers careening into.

7.) 75362: Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle

LEGO

The main form of transport for Ahsoka Tano and her allies in the fan-favorite Jedi’s self-titled Disney+ show. In a recent episode, the T-6 Shuttle even caught a ride to another galaxy inside the mouth of a purrgil. Talk about traveling in style.

Coming in at $79.99 USD and 601 individual pieces, the model includes four minifigures: Ahsoka, Sabine, Huyang, and Marrok.

6.) 75356: Executor Super Star Destroyer

LEGO

The Super Star Destroyer Executor, Darth Vader’s flagship, is canonically a staggering 11.8 miles in length. It wound up crashing into the Death Star II, signaling a victory for the Rebel Alliance during the high-stakes space battle above Endor.

This LEGO rendition of the Executor, which breaks down to 630 pieces for $69.99 USD, sits atop a base with the vessel’s name on it. Plugging into the sides are two tiny little standard Imperial Star Destroyers that could almost be described as “cute.”

5.) 75371: Chewbacca

LEGO

Han Solo’s seven-and-a-half-foot tall Wookiee companion and best friend Chewbacca was there for it all. Always sticking close by Han’s side, Chewie proved to be a good shot with that bowcaster of his. Which often came in handy as the duo frequently bit off more than they could chew.

The LEGO Chewbacca statue features an intriguing-looking construction, composed mostly of sloped surfaces, which aren’t always easy to achieve with the plastic bricks. His trademark bandolier and bowcaster are also both present for the overall price of $199.99 USD. 2,319 pieces are in the box.

4.) 75355: X-Wing Starfighter

LEGO

One of the first Star Wars LEGO sets that was ever put out was an X-Wing. This iconic ship is always good in a dogfight, especially when someone like Luke Skywalker or Wedge Antilles is behind the controls.

Retailing for $239.99 USD, this 1,949-piece model features moving S-foils and an opening canopy. Minifigs of Luke and R2-D2 are included, of course.

3.) 75352: Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama

LEGO

Father against son. A clash of lightsabers to determine the fate of the galaxy. All while the evil Emperor Palpatine observes from his sinister-looking throne aboard the second Death Star, cackling like the deranged maniac he is.

This $99.99 USD, 807-piece Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama from LEGO commemorates the 40th anniversary of the theatrical debut of the Original Trilogy capper Return of the Jedi.

2.) 75357: Ghost & Phantom II

LEGO

Currently seen in the live-action Disney+ series Ahsoka, Hera Syndulla’s trusty freighter known as the Ghost served her throughout the Galactic Civil War, as she flew alongside the Rebel Alliance with Phoenix Squadron.

The Ghost and Phantom II set (The original Phantom didn’t make it out of the war intact) is priced at $159.99 for 1,394 pieces. The set’s minifigs include Hera, Chopper, and Jacen, whose hair is molded in brown instead of the screen-accurate green.

1.) 75367: Venator-class Republic Attack Cruiser

LEGO

Seen an almost innumerable amount of times throughout the Prequel Trilogy era and especially in The Clone Wars animated series, when a Venator-class Republic Attack Cruiser dropped out of hyperspace, fans knew the cavalry had well and truly arrived.

This very large Venator model was done as a tribute to the 20th anniversary of the 2003 Genndy Tartakovsky Clone Wars cartoon. Collectors can pick this one up for $649.99 USD. The piece count clocks in at 5,374.

