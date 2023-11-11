4 New LEGO Star Wars Sets Now Expected to Release In 2024

Star Wars fans can expect four exciting new LEGO sets to buy and build in 2024.

LEGO delivered a thrilling new round of buildable collectibles in 2023, adding to its collection of Star Wars sets as the galaxy far, far away expands on the big and small screen.

Since Disney took the franchise over, new landscapes and moments have come to the forefront through newly-released LEGO sets, and the company keeps that run going with every new movie and Disney+ show taking the spotlight.

4 New Star Wars LEGO Sets for 2024

Instagram user 1414falconfan shared information regarding four new LEGO Star Wars sets that will be available sometime in 2024.

Below are all four sets and the information that's been revealed about them:

75391: Captain Rex’s Y-Wing Microfighter

Star Wars

Coming in with a clean 99 pieces and retailing for only $12.99 USD is a set depicting Captain Rex's Y-Wing microfighter, seen most often in battle during the hit animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Following the character's live-action debut in Ahsoka, this set will take fans back to his most prominent role in The Clone Wars, even including the same Minifig that arrived in the recently released USC Venator set.

75390: X-Wing Pilot Luke Mech

LEGO

Luke Skywalker will come back to the LEGO Star Wars spotlight with an X-Wing Pilot Luke Mech set, complete with a new mech suit that will give him a look that hasn't been seen before in the Star Wars universe for a $15.99 USD price tag.

Luke will be seen in his X-wing pilot uniform that first took center stage in 1977's Episode IV: A New Hope, and the new mech suit will be in the same vein as past ones for characters like Darth Vader and Boba Fett.

75386 Mandalorian Bunker

Star Wars

The Mandalorian will be embodied in LEGO form with a Mandalorian Bunker set, priced at $39.99 USD and made up of 289 pieces along with multiple Minifigs from the hit Disney+ show.

Featuring Moff Gideon in his Mandalorian helmet, Paz Vizsla, and a pair of Gideon’s Praetorian Guards, the set is described as having heavy armored doors that open and close along with a rotating blaster turret, and it can also connect with the 75373 battle pack set.

75373 Mandalorian Season 3 Battle Pack

Star Wars

The Mandalorian Season 3 will be back at the forefront with its own battle pack costing $19.99 USD and utilizing 108 pieces along with Minifigs for a blue-suited Mandalorian, Koska Reeves, and two Imperial Armored Commandos.

While it's unclear where this moment will come from, it could be a conglomeration of multiple scenes from Season 3 thanks to Sasha Banks' inclusion and the appearance of the Armored Commandos that worked with Moff Gideon.

All of Star Wars' shows and movies are available to stream on Disney+.