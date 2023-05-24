Sasha Banks Lied TWICE About Her Star Wars Mandalorian Return

For Star Wars fans keeping count, The Mandalorian's Sasha Banks has fibbed about her Disney+ role more than once.

Banks (aka Mercedes Varnado) is a professional wrestler who made her Star Wars debut as Koska Reeves, a Mandalorian loyal to Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze, in Mando Season 2.

But in the years since Lucasfilm confirmed her casting, Banks' claims about the extent of her role haven't quite matched up with what fans watched on screen.

Sasha Banks' Two Star Wars Lies

Since her Star Wars debut in The Mandalorian's second season, Sasha Banks technically lied twice about how often her Koska Reeves appeared on Disney+.

Back in 2020, Banks claimed she was only set to appear in the third episode of the show's second season, telling ComicBook.com, "I'm only in this episode. It's awesome, but we can only hope for more stuff:"

"Well, I can only hope that the fans get to know more, I’m only in this episode. It’s awesome but we can only hope for more stuff. So, if I can pray and manifest anything, I just hope myself and Katee, Bo-Katan, can hopefully get the Darksaber one day. But we’ll have to see, I don’t know."

While Koska Reeves did fight alongside Bo-Katan in "The Heiress", she then returned in the season's eighth episode, which also happened to be the Season 2 finale.

Months later, when Banks was asked about Reeves' role in Season 3, she told Bleacher Report that "I'm not on the next season:"

“First of all, thanks for trying to get that out, but I’m not on the next season. But it was incredible being on 'The Mandalorian' on Star Wars. To be on a franchise that is so huge and so loved, just look at the reception from fans outside of the WWE Universe. It was the best feeling of all time. The projection of that show was overwhelming. I legit felt like I was in a galaxy so far, far away. I felt like I was on a different planet."

Reeves, of course, did appear for Season 3 where her character appeared in Episodes 6, 7, and 8.

But ironically, her return was spoiled in advance thanks to character bag clips themed after The Mandalorian's third-season roster.

Did Sasha Banks Intentionally Lie?

While it sounds like Sasha Banks has been pulling an Andrew Garfield in protecting her role from spoilers, there's another possibility.

In other interviews with The Mandalorian cast, certain stars have discussed last-minute changes made in Season 2, as well as the multiple shoots taking place on different lots on the same day.

Therefore, it's possible that Banks gave what she believed to be truthful answers at the time.

Still, it's tough to deny that according to Banks, Koska Reeves should've only been in one episode of The Mandalorian, not five.

Regardless of whether she intentionally lied or not, fan reception to her performance as Koska Reeves has been positive overall.

And, even though the internet craves new spoilers and confirmations, Star Wars fans will always appreciate a welcome surprise and respect talent for protecting the viewer's experience.

All three seasons of The Mandalorian are available to stream on Disney+.