The Mandalorian Season 3 Merch Spoils Return of 2 Key Characters

Four years after its release, The Mandalorian remains the crown jewel of Disney+. Still, the Walt Disney company isn't immune to accidentally spoiling its own shows and films.

After a year-long hiatus, The Mandalorian finally returned to screens on March 1, with episodes now premiering every Wednesday. Despite a shorter-than-hoped premiere, Star Wars fans weren't disappointed.

From Bo-Katan Kryze and Greef Karga to Grogu and Din Djarin, the season has already heralded the return of several fan-favorite characters.

It also promises more action and adventure as Din Djarin travels across the galaxy.

Merch Reveals Returning Mandolorian Characters

Even though the Walt Disney Company is cracking down on online leaks in a major way, there may have been an oversight.

New The Mandalorian merchandise teased the inclusion of two important characters.

Lucasfilm

Last month, Lucasfilm released a first look at merchandise for the third season of the landmark Star Wars show, a set of bag clips that fans can collect.

Each packet contains one mystery character in the form of an adorable foam bag clip. While most of the characters, like Greef Karga and Peli Motto, featured early in the season.

However, two characters yet to reappear in the series are also available to collectors, Koska Reeves and Axe Woves.

Axe Woves, played by Simon Kassianides, appears in his blue and dark gray Mandalorian armor.

Lucasfilm

Axe Woves debuted in Chapter 11 of the series, "The Heiress," alongside Bo-Katan Kryze, and while the collectible bag clip spoils his return, his appearance in Season 3 isn't surprising.

Last year, Kassianides was spotted on the set of The Mandalorian, and with Bo-Katan Kryze already playing a crucial role in Season 3, it's not surprising that her group of Mandalorians will have a role to play in subsequent episodes.

The return of Koska Reeves, played by WWE's Sasha Banks, will be more startling to fans.

Lucasfilm

Sporting her blue armor, this cute version of Koska Reeves also appears as an option.

Unlike Woves, her return wasn't expected, as WWE star-turned-actress Sasha Banks recently disappointed fans by claiming "she was not on the next season:"

"First of all, thanks for trying to get that out, but I’m not on the next season."

Lucasfilm

However, Banks may have lied so as not to spoil Season 3. Given how much the actress enjoyed her time on The Mandalorian, citing it as "the best feeling of all time," her return makes a lot of sense:

“First of all, thanks for trying to get that out, but I’m not on the next season... But it was incredible being on 'The Mandalorian' on Star Wars. To be on a franchise that is so huge and so loved, just look at the reception from fans outside of the WWE Universe. It was the best feeling of all time. The projection of that show was overwhelming. I legit felt like I was in a galaxy so far, far away. I felt like I was on a different planet.

The Inevitable Return of More Mandalorians

While it's unfortunate to have anything spoiled, especially by officially released merchandise, the return of Axe Woves and Koska Reeves was inevitable.

As fans will know, the third season of The Mandalorian is centered mainly on the title character, Din Djarin, as he attempts to atone for his wrongs and understand just what it means to be a Mandalorian.

So far, Din ventured to the living waters of Mandalore, reuniting with Bo-Katan Kryze, who saved his life during Chapter 18, "The Mines of Mandalore."

Following the purge, which took place sometime after Star Wars Rebels, Mandalore was destroyed by imperial forces and left in a dire and inhabitable condition.

Still, despite the damage, Mandalorians continued to share the story of the living waters and the power of the darksaber, the latter of which was shrouded in uncertainty after Season 2.

With Din Djarin having now bathed in the living waters, he and Bo-Katan will likely set out to reunite the people of Mandalore, who have now dispersed across the galaxy for their protection.

Given the importance of Mandalore this season and its people, the return of two existing Mandalorians already familiar with Din and Bo-Katan comes was inevitable.

Although it's unknown what part they will play, their role in the show will likely be more significant than ever, although only time will tell.

The first two episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3 are currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes released every Wednesday.