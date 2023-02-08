The Mandalorian Season 3 Unveils First Merchandise

The first items of merchandise for Season 3 of The Mandalorian on Disney+ have been revealed.

Star Wars fans know The Mandalorian's third season has been a long time coming, but the marketing suggests that the wait has been worth it.

Not only are Mando and Grogu Mandalore-bound and still in possession of the Darksaber, but trailers have shown other Mandalorians, various planets and locations, and a bounty of action.

Now, out ahead of the show's March 1 release, fans aren't just getting new teasers and promos but also a first glimpse at Season 3 merch.

First Look at The Mandalorian Season 3 Merch

Merchandising has begun for Season 3 of The Mandalorian, and Entertainment Earth revealed the first physical toy items based on the show's next chapter.

This line of foam character bag clips is inspired by Mando's third-season cast, along with a few familiar Star Wars creatures.



Entertainment Earth

In addition to Mando wielding the Darksaber and Grogu in his pram, the selection features Greef Karga, Koska Reeves, Bo-Katan Kryze, Peli Motto, and even a Kowakian Monkey Lizard.

Entertainment Earth

This Star Wars: The Mandalorian foam bag clip display case includes 24 individually bagged clips and is available for pre-order.

Pre-order Star Wars: The Mandalorian Foam Bag Clip Case of 24 here.

Entertainment Earth

Hunting Down a Bounty of Star Wars Merch

It's worth noting that most of the characters featured in this first batch of merchandise - (Kowakian Monkey Lizard included) - have already been shown in trailers.

Who Star Wars fans haven't seen is Moff Gideon, Mando's prime adversary in both Seasons 1 and 2, and who is confirmed to return.

There's also the question of whether Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano will make another cameo, and if Sabine Wren from Star Wars Rebels will make her live-action debut ahead of Ahsoka on Disney+.

It's possible that additional merchandise may answer a few of those questions and reveal a few spoilers.

Now that this first line of merch has been revealed, no doubt more is on the way for Star Wars fans to hunt down leading up to The Mandalorian's Season 3 debut.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian arrives on March 1 on Disney+.