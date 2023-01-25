The Mandalorian Season 3's New Trailer Just Secretly Set Up Boba Fett’s Return

Star Wars fans wondering where Boba Fett has been might want to keep their eyes on The Mandalorian Season 3.

The last time Morrison’s Fett was on screen was for his solo Disney+ outing, The Book of Boba Fett, though many have been left to wonder whether he will present for the third installment of The Mandalorian.

New footage for the returning series was recently released by Lucasfilm, and it gave fresh glimpses at Grogu kicking ass with the force, a possible Sabine sighting, a trip to Coruscant, and more.

However, there was a curious new scene that doesn't seem to have gotten enough attention, which continues a tradition set by The Mandalorian as well as hints at Fett's return.

Catching Up with Boba Fett

Star Wars

Continuing a trend from past seasons, The Mandalorian will officially return to Tatooine in Season 3, as revealed by a brief scene in the most recent trailer.

The sequence showed Mando returning to the iconic sandy planet, as evidenced by Din Djarin's N-1 Starfighter taking off from Peli Motto's workshop.

The last time viewers were there, however, another familiar character had taken up a powerful local leadership position: Boba Fett. So, did the new teaser actually set up the return of Temuera Morrison’s armored antihero?

Star Wars

As Boba Fett has been present in both previous seasons of The Mandalorian in some form, it would seem reasonable to assume that another return to Tatooine indicates that his re-appearance is a likely one.

Temuera Morrison has also been shown to be willing to crossover into other shows briefly, as demonstrated by his small cameo in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Book of Boba Fett also left a number of plot threads up in the air. As the show managed to tie up the loose ends of The Mandalorian Season 2's finale, it may be possible that the third season may pay Fett back by following up on some of his solo plots.

Here are the most likely options for how the spin-off's story could continue with The Mandalorian Season 3:

Cad Bane Comes Back From the Dead

The Direct

The most exciting option would be to continue Cad Bane’s story.

Perhaps Lucasfilm could use this opportunity to reveal to audiences how the Clone Wars bounty Hunter isn’t so dead after all. Maybe this time around, he could even go up against Mando himself before hopefully getting away with his life so that he can show up more in the future.

But there’s someone else who was previously presumed dead that is more likely to get the spotlight.

The Direct

The big post-credits scene for The Book of Boba Fett teased that Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth isn’t dead either. Instead of lying on the sandy streets, the Sheriff has been taking a healing bath in a bacta tank.

While many felt like the moment wasn’t quite deserving of an end-of-season tease, it’s still a major plot point that needs to be revisited. Seeing as the character made his live-action debut in The Mandalorian, Season 3 could easily set up Cobb’s next move.

But will his future take him on more adventures with Din Djarin, keep him on Tatooine with Boba, or maybe start his own journey with a new lease on life?

Prep for More Book of Boba Fett?

The Direct

As it stands now, there hasn’t really been any word on a second season of Book of Boba Fett. But, clearly, there’s still plenty to be enthusiastic about for the character of Fett. But what stories would they tell?

Perhaps an appearance in The Mandalorian Season 3 could plant the seeds for Crimson Dawn’s involvement in Tatooine’s underworld. The criminal organization, as seen in Solo, is one many have been waiting to see return.

Sone thought that The Book of Boba Fett’s first season was going to introduce them back into the fray alongside Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra. Sadly, those expectations went unsatisfied.

Recruiting for Mandalore

The Direct

Another possibility for Boba Fett’s return could actually be for more than just one episode. Din Djarin made it clear in The Mandalorian's latest trailer that he intends to go to Mandalore. The throne of Sandari Palace can actually be seen in previous footage, and it seems clear the Mandalorian homeworld will play a key role.

Perhaps Mando needs some help with his efforts on the planet. Boba could be one of the first people he thinks of—it certainly won’t be the disgraced Cara Dune.

Although, with all that said, Fett could just as easily deny Mando’s invite and stay on Tatooine. After all, he does have water prices to negotiate.

Reuniting With Fett

The Direct

Fans have been questioning when they’ll see Boba Fett again, and The Mandalorian Season 3 seems like the obvious answer.

It seems important to give audiences a hint of what the iconic character’s future will be, so hopefully, Lucasfilm is looking to address that sooner rather than later.

Funny enough, there is another big character whose spin-off could also take up some real estate in Season 3: Ahsoka. Based on rumors, the upcoming series is going to be incredibly important to the Star Wars franchise and was even first teased back in Rosario Dawson’s debut back in “The Jedi”.

In a perfect world, both Boba Fett and Ahsoka will each get time to shine in The Mandalorian’s upcoming season. Sadly, however, this isn’t a perfect world—but maybe Lucasfilm is ready to surprise.

The Mandalorian premieres on March 1 exclusively on Disney+.