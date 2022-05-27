Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 2 Features Secret Boba Fett Cameo

After nearly three years of waiting, Lucasfilm and Disney have returned to the Skywalker Saga legacy with the first two episodes of Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi. This is now the third full Disney+ series added to the Star Wars franchise, following two seasons of The Mandalorian and Season 1 of The Book of Boba Fett, allowing McGregor to revisit his iconic role for the first time in 17 years.

More so than either of its predecessors, Obi-Wan Kenobi has the opportunity to revisit Star Wars' history going back to the prequel trilogy from the early 21st century, thanks to McGregor's leading role in all three movies. The series is already confirmed to bring back Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader, while Jimmy Smits also reprises his role as Senator Bail Organa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another question on fans' minds going into this series is whether Obi-Wan Kenobi will connect to the other series that have already made their mark on the streaming world in the galaxy far, far away. Now, the first of those fun nods to both of Obi-Wan's sister series on Disney+ and the prequel trilogy has revealed itself upon the show's long-awaited double-episode premiere.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Includes Boba Fett Nod

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Episode 2 of Obi-Wan Kenobi featured a cameo from The Book of Boba Fett star Temuera Morrison, who played a homeless Clone Trooper begging on the streets of Daiyu for credits and food.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shot opens up from an upward angle, focusing on the Clone Trooper's recognizable masks from the prequel trilogy, now scorched black. This army first came into play in 2002's Episode II: Attack of the Clones.

Star Wars

The shot then highlights Morrison's character in his return, as the Clone Trooper holds his helmet out to Obi-Wan. The Jedi then comes up to him and gives the Clone some credits.

Morrison is also wearing the blue-highlighted armor of the 501st Battalion, who were featured heavily in Star Wars: The Clone Wars alongside the animated versions of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Wars

Donning an unruly beard and long hair, the Clone Trooper and Obi-Wan don't exchange any dialogue, but they still have a moment of understanding a decade after the Clone Wars ended.

Star Wars

The closing credits even list Morrison in the episode as "Veteran Clone Trooper," cementing his unexpected return to the galaxy far, far away. This marks his fifth appearance in a Star Wars project, including Episode II: Attack of the Clones, Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, and all three live-action Disney+ shows to date.

Star Wars

ADVERTISEMENT

Obi-Wan and a Clone Trooper Meet Again

Star Wars

Temuera Morrison's legacy with the Star Wars franchise rivals almost any actor to ever appear with Lucasfilm, having originally started by playing Jango Fett 20 years ago in Episode II. Moving on to play Commander Cody and other Troopers in Episode III, he found a resurgence as Boba Fett through Star Wars' expansion into Disney+ with his shocking return in The Mandalorian Season 2.

With Obi-Wan Kenobi taking place 10 years after Episode III, there was certainly a possibility that some old Clone Troopers could pop up across the galaxy, especially with Obi already running into other old acquaintances. It even seemed like there was a real shot to see Morrison back in that role again considering how much he's jumped back into his role as Boba Fett over the past couple of years, leading to a sad but nostalgic moment in this new series.

The big question now is whether fans will see more of Morrison as other Clone Troopers, particularly with characters still out there like Commander Cody or Captain Rex from The Clone Wars and Rebels. Regardless of whether that happens, seeing the Boba Fett star only for a second came as a fantastic nod to his presence in the greater Star Wars universe, even considering how dark times have already gotten.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are available to stream on Disney+. Morrison can also be seen in Season 2 of The Mandalorian and Season 1 of The Book of Boba Fett.