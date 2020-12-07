Star Wars Reveals Official Boba Fett Character Poster For The Mandalorian Season 2

The Mandalorian Season 2 is expanding the Star Wars franchise in exciting ways with the introduction of Grogu a.k.a. The Child. The Yoda-like toddler's arrival in the realm of Star Wars added a whole new playground for the franchise to explore, and it also brought the live-action debuts of notable animated characters such as Bo-Katan and Ahsoka Tano.

Not only that, but The Mandalorian also brought back a fan-favorite character in the form of Boba Fett. Played by Temuera Morrison, the bounty hunter's return was a surprising one for some fans, especially considering the fact that he was last seen getting eaten by a Sarlacc during Return of the Jedi.

Still, Boba Fett's inclusion in the show is more than fan service, and the latest episode of The Mandalorian Season 2 entitled “Chapter 14: The Tragedy” essentially proved that. And now, an exciting new look for Boba Fett has emerged, adding more hype to the character's impressive return.

NEWS

Disney+ officially unveiled a new character poster for The Mandalorian Season 2, and it features Temeura Morrison as the fan-favorite bounty hunter, Boba Fett.

From Disney+

The new poster gives a more detailed look at Boba Fett, showcasing the battle-torn yet stunning armor of the famed bounty hunter. It's worth noting that Temuera Morrison didn't actually play the character during The Empire Strikes Back since he originally played Jango Fett during Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Despite that, the actor still managed to deliver a breathtaking performance that exceeded expectations.

Based on what's been revealed from “Chapter 14,” it's safe to say that Boba Fett will have a much larger presence in The Mandalorian moving forward. Boba Fett made a promise to Mando to secure the safety of Grogu from Imperial forces, and it looks like that he will join Din and the rest of his allies to ambush Moff Gideon's Imperial Cruiser.

Fans already saw a glimpse of the team-up between Mando and Boba Fett in “Chapter 14,” and it will be interesting to find out how the dynamic between the two bounty hunters will expand during the final stretch of Season 2.

All in all, the bounty hunter's return in The Mandalorian proved that Boba Fett's story is far from over, and it's clear that the story possibilities for him are endless. Hopefully, Star Wars will eventually explore the character's return in more detail sooner rather than later.