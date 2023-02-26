The Mandalorian Season 3: Disney Spoils Return of Major Character

A Disney social media post has spoiled the return of a Star Wars Disney+ character in The Mandalorian Season 3.

The Mandalorian's sophomore season was a cameo fest of the likes Star Wars fans had never seen, courtesy of the live-action debuts of Bo-Katan Kryze and Ahsoka Tano, as well as the return of original trilogy characters like Boba Fett and Luke Skywalker.

Heading into Season 3, fans are wondering if they should expect the same; and now, days away from the season premiere, a cameo turned title character is confirmed to return.

Disney Confirmed Mandalorian Season 3 Return

As expected, The Book of Boba Fett's titular character is confirmed to return in Season 3 of The Mandalorian.

Star Wars' official Hong Kong Facebook account spoiled the bounty hunter's role in a post that reads as follows:

"Star Wars 'Mandalorian' Season 3 - Characters Revisited The original team is back in a big way. Mandalorian #DinDjarin and 'Baby Yoda' #Gugu are about to unveil a new adventure! Add the amazing bounty hunter #BobaFett with other old allies and new enemies! 'This is the way!'"

Boba Fett's presence was teased in Season 1 of The Mandalorian, but his first fully-fledged appearance didn't occur until Season 2's "Chapter 14: The Tragedy."

Fett made additional appearances throughout the season before starring in his own spin-off series for Disney+, The Book of Boba Fett, which also featured Mando and Grogu in select episodes.

Check out the Facebook post featuring Temuera Morrison's Boba Fett below:

Boba Fett! Where?

Boba Fett's role in The Mandalorian's third season isn't a huge surprise.

Given his participation in the show's second season, followed by Mando's role in his own solo series, it's only natural that the trend would continue in Season 3.

Plus, a recent cover of Empire Magazine had already teased Boba's presence in the upcoming season, even though Disney had yet to make it official.

And, trailers have shown Mando's Starfighter on Tatooine, which also happens to be Boba's territory.

What fans don't know is how Boba will be utilized in Mando's third-season story.

Unlike the other Mandalorians, Boba has lived a solitary life before becoming a new local crime lord on Tatooine. Just how his new role and responsibilities will connect with Mando's quest, as well as the drama of Darksaber and Mandalore, remains to be seen.

It will also be interesting to see how he's depicted in The Mandalorian following complaints of how non-threatening he appeared in his own series.

So even though the character's involvement was expected, there is still plenty of mystery concerning his role and whether Mando Season 2 will lay the groundwork for his own second season of The Book of Boba Fett.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian begins on Wednesday, March 1, on Disney+.