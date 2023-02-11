The Mandalorian Season 3 Teases Boba Fett’s Return With New Poster

Is Temuera Morrison's Boba Fett returning in The Mandalorian Season 3? The latest poster for the upcoming Disney+ season may have teased his comeback.

The Mandalorian Season 2 brought back a host of characters from across Star Wars lore, including the legendary Boba Fett. The original trilogy bounty hunter's return marked the first time that the Jango Fett clone had been seen as an adult since his apparent Sarlacc Pit death in Return of the Jedi.

This came with the revelation that Fett survived his supposed demise, coming back to help Din Djarin on his adventures with Grogu in Season 2. But this would all serve as a set-up for The Book of Boba Fett, which saw Temuera Morrison's bounty hunter take over Jabba Hutt's former Tatooine crime empire.

Disney has yet to confirm whether Boba Fett will be back in Season 3 following his Tatooine team-up with Din Djarin in the latter episodes of Fett's Disney+ series. Although the trailer for March's upcoming season might have teased his comeback as it revealed a return to Tatooine where Fett now leads his crime empire.

Star Wars Teases Boba Fett's Next Disney+ Appearance

Star Wars

Empire revealed the special subscriber-exclusive poster cover for its upcoming issue highlighting The Mandalorian Season 3. A second version of the cover was also shared that includes the first look at Pedro Pascal's unmasked Din Djarin in the upcoming Disney+ season.

Empire

The design features 11 different Mandalorian helmets, including one that appears to be that of Boba Fett's, who has yet to be confirmed for a Season 3 return.

Empire

A side-by-side comparison with Boba Fett's helmet highlights similar details, a reticle on the side, and a blaster dent in an identical placement to the one the bounty hunter received in Return of the Jedi.

Is Boba Fett Returning in The Mandalorian Season 3?

After Din Djarin showed up for arguably the two best episodes of The Book of Boba Fett - one of which he even took the lead for - it wouldn't be surprising if the Tatooine crime lord were to get involved in The Mandalorian's next season, but hopefully, he doesn't get his own back by stealing an episode for his own.

Nonetheless, the feature of Tatooine in the trailer all but confirms a visit to Fett will be on the cards, especially with the friendship and respect that the beskar-wearing bounty hunters have built up. Perhaps this will even set up Season 2 for The Book of Boba Fett which has still yet to be confirmed by Disney.

As the MandoVerse continues to expand with more renewals and spin-offs, all this is expected to head toward a "climactic story event" that will bring many stories to a close. Having been the first character to receive a MandoVerse spin-off, Boba Fett will likely have a major role to play in whatever endgame is on the cards.

The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere on March 1, exclusively on Disney+.