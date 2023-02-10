First Look at Pedro Pascal’s Unmasked Mandalorian in Season 3 Revealed

New Star Wars promo photos for Season 3 of The Mandalorian have shown Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin without his helmet.

Unlike most television series, The Mandalorian's titular character - and consequently Pedro Pascal - has rarely been seen without his beskar helmet as removing it violates the Mandalorian creed.

The fact that Djarin showed his face twice in Season 2 of the Star Wars Disney+ series, and what's now required of him as a result, appears to be key to the show's Season 3 plot.

Mando Unmasked Ahead of Season 3

The new cover of Empire, as shared by The Hollywood Handle, offered a first look at Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin without his Mandalorian helmet.

Empire

On the cover, Pascal is joined by Grogu in his pram, along with Katee Sackhoff as his Mandalorian rival, Bo-Katan Kryze.

Empire

It's also worth noting that Pascal is wielding the Darksaber which gives him the right to rule Mandalore.

Ironically, Mandalore is also where he and Grogu are bound in order for him to atone for removing his helmet and to rejoin his tribe.

Will Season 3 Show Pedro Pascal's Face Again?

This Empire cover for part of the series' marketing campaign and Pascal's need to be seen as he is the show's leading star is important for two reasons.

First of all, it gives fans an idea of who's under that iconic helmet leading into Season 3, especially since trailers and teasers teased a greater presence of Mandalorians than ever before.

Secondly, it begs the question of whether he will remove it again.

Bo-Katan was one of the first to show Din Djarin that not all Mandalorians abide by his creed, and the reason for him removing it was for Grogu.

Not only is it likely that his beliefs will continue to be challenged, but it's expected.

Whether audiences see more or less of Pascal's face in Season 3 remains to be seen, but this latest bit of marketing has made the helmet question all the more intriguing.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian debuts on March 1 on Disney+.