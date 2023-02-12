Pedro Pascal Reveals 1 Thing He Loves Most about Season 3 of The Mandalorian

With the release of The Mandalorian Season 3 imminent, star Pedro Pascal revealed what he loves most about the upcoming episodes.

Din Djarin and his young ward, Grogu, were reunited during the events of The Book of Boba Fett, meaning audiences have a lot to look forward to when The Mandalorian returns.

Trailers for the live-action Star Wars series revealed that the duo has quite a journey ahead of them, as Mando seeks redemption for removing his helmet.

Pedro Pascal Hypes The Mandalorian Season 3

In the latest issue of Empire Magazine, Pedro Pascal previewed the upcoming season of The Mandalorian.

The actor said his favorite part of Season 3 is "how much the world opens up," particularly in terms of the Mandalorian mythology, adding "delicious doors are flying wide open":

"What I love most about Season 3 is how much the world opens up in terms of Mandalore and Mandalorians. That means so many different facets of culture, politics, and rules and discoveries. Delicious doors are flying wide open."

Pascal's co-star Katee Sackhoff, who plays fellow Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze, added to the hype saying the new episodes are "so big", "so bold" and "so different":

"[I was] texting Jon and Dave, ‘Are you serious?’ This is an epic season – it’s so big and so bold and so different."

As for her character, Sackhoff added that Bo-Katan will be dealing with her complicated past and asking herself "what's the family she's going to choose:"

"We know the family that she was born into; now what’s the family that she’s going to choose? What does that look like?"

The Mandalorians of Mandalore

When Lucasfilm announced The Mandalorian, many were eager to learn more about the mysterious group. Now, two seasons later, fans will get their wish as the series returns to the Mandalorian home planet, Mandalore.

Mandalorians have typically been depicted as stoic and aloof, however, more of their rich history has slowly been uncovered in animated series like Star Wars Rebels.

Hints of this backstory have been a highlight in previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well, particularly as Din Djarin began to meet more of his own people. As soon as Pascal's character came into contact with Bo-Katan, it was clear their upbringing as Mandalorians was completely different, which is something that will hopefully be explained in the upcoming episodes.

Most recently, Pascal's character became the owner of the Darksaber, a legendary weapon that holds particular significance to the Mandalorian people, and one that will no doubt be a big focus of The Mandalorian Season 3 as it explores more of the group's culture.

The Mandalorian Season 3 begins streaming on March 1 on Disney+.