The Mandalorian Cast Reveals More Exciting Season 3 Plot Details

The Mandalorian Season 3 has plenty in store for the original Star Wars hero on Disney+, and one of the show's directors recently teased new story details about Mando's upcoming arc.

Din Djarin will be back for his third solo season of action in February 2023 after last being used in a guest capacity during The Book of Boba Fett in early 2022. Part of his three-episode arc in this series tackled his transgressions for removing his helmet on multiple occasions in the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, leading to ex-communication from his Mandalorian creed.

In the lead-up to Season 3's debut, much of the discussion about Din Djarin has focused on the idea of redemption as the titular hero tries to rediscover his place amongst his people. This will be part of a journey to where it all began, as this new set of episodes will finally bring fans to Mandalore for the first time in a live-action setting.

Now, as The Mandalorian inches closer to its Disney+ return, one of the show's biggest directors expanded on that idea of Din Djarin's redemption while teasing how Season 3 builds on everything the series has built up so far.

Mando Season 3 Director on Upcoming Resolution

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, via Star Wars News Net, the cast and crew of The Mandalorian Season 3 teased a culmination moment in Din Djarin's journey on the way in the next set of episodes.

Director Rick Famuyiwa explained how the season will see Mando coming to terms with "all the decisions he’s made" since Grogu came into play while also "understanding what it means to be a Mandalorian" throughout the season.

This third season will act as "a culmination" event for the leading character, dealing with his Mandalorian heritage established in prior seasons as he rediscovers his path:

“The exciting part about Mandalorian is that it started with this very simple and sort of elemental relationship when the Mandalorian met this young child and how it’s affected him. And I think all the decisions he’s made since coming in contact with The Child has sort of raised the stakes in terms of the storytelling of the show, and we’ve just been following that to sort of its natural place as he’s experienced meeting people outside of his own creed and understanding what it means to be a Mandalorian. So as we get to season 3, it’s really a sort of culmination of that. We’ve started with our original Mandalorian but as the teaser said, he’s not the only one. And what does that mean? So this season is really about kind of bringing all that together.”

Bo-Katan Kryze actress Katee Sackhoff also teased the idea of her character tackling what it means "to be a real Mandalorian," noting that her "one very clear way" of seeing things will be challenged in Season 3:

“Coming into this season, Bo has some clear ideas about who she believes to be a real Mandalorian, and I think that is a really important place for her to start. She was raised one way, she thinks one very clear way, and her knowledge of that is being challenged. One of the things about Bo that I love and we see a lot of this season is that she’s always growing and she’s always evolving. And I think that’s a really beautiful lesson.”

The Armorer star Emily Swallow teased a larger role for herself in Season 3, noting how her hero "never shies away from a challenge" and how that will be shown more fully next season:

“One of the things that I really appreciate about the Armorer is that she never shies away from a challenge. She’s most of the time enjoyed someone else have to deal with the challenges, but I don’t think she shies away from them for herself, and I think she… I think we all enjoy watching other people work through challenges because we get to see them learn and that sort of encourages us to learn because… So we’ll get to see these characters learn.”

Moff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito went deeper into his role for Season 3 as well, explaining that his character actually "would really like to be a Mandalorian" because of their strength as a group. Gideon loves the idea of "duty and being in service and action," pushing him to be a great warrior while learning about himself along the way:

“Moff Gideon would really like to be a Mandalorian, and there’s a reason for it. That’s his psychological, real problem. He really wants to be a Mandalorian because the strength and power of the Mandalorians is not necessarily that they are individuals. It’s that they are part of a group that have an ideal and a morality. And that to me is really powerful in our story. This journey this guy takes [points to Pedro Pascal] in such a beautiful way is the struggle, and we hear it in his voice and we see it in his body. There’s something about duty and being in service and action that galvanizes him to have to do it. And within that, like ‘Oh I’m done now, I’m done. But no, because wait a minute, I still have to learn something about who? Me!’ And it’s phenomenal. And how do you resist that unjaded personality that allows you to see where you came from? How can you resist that? You hate that little child for a minute, you hate that, because it’s showing you what you were. And then you became this f***ing warrior. So all of these elements of the story really intrigue me and allow me to be really thankful and grateful to be in this universe.”

Din Djarin's Journey Coming to an End?

The Mandalorian's helmet removal in the final episodes of both Season 1 and Season 2 set up a major turning point for him when he reunited with the Armorer in The Book of Boba Fett. Now, it's clear that the idea of being a Mandalorian will be pushed to the forefront as he deals with the ramifications of those actions, particularly with Bo-Katan coming back into the fold as Season 3's villain.

While this won't be the end of The Mandalorian's run on Disney+ with plans for Season 4 already being formulated, some big events appear to be on the way for Din Djarin's story. And even though it's unclear what kind of resolution fans will see with the Mandalore story finally coming into the Mandoverse, the leading hero will have plenty of huge challenges to handle as he faces the reality of his own self-identity.

The Mandalorian Season 3 will begin streaming on Disney+ in February 2023.