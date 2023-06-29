The Mandalorian Director Confirms What We All Suspected About Bo-Katan

The Mandalorian director Rick Famuyiwa revealed the hidden connection of the Star Wars show's title to Bo-Katan Kryze.

Aside from Din Djarin, Season 3 of the hit Disney+ series prominently featured Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan, pushing her into the forefront alongside the other Mandalorians.

Some critics and fans pointed out that this move meant the show's title was not only referring to Din Djarin anymore.

The Mandalorian Director Reflects on Bo-Katan's Importance

Star Wars

In Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian - The Making of Season 3, The Mandalorian director and executive producer Rick Famuyiwa confirmed that the title of the show also refers to Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze in Season 3 rather than just Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin.

Famuyiwa explained why Bo is considered the titular protagonist as well in Season 3, citing her "story" and "her journey:"

“Bo, in many respects this season, is also The Mandalorian, because it’s so much about her story, and her journey, and her initial ideas of going back, and bringing her people back together that got derailed after she lost the Darksaber.”

This update isn't surprising as several fans already pointed out that the title also referred to Sackhoff's Star Wars character.

@valhen139 pointed out that "any Mandalorian could be the main character," explaining why Bo-Katan took the spotlight in Season 3:

"I think that the reason because the show is called The Mandalorian and not The Epic Aventures of Din Djarin and Grogu, and was that way since S2. Any Mandalorian could be the main character. This season is all about of Bo Katan."

@XyoticTV laid out a big what-if scenario involving Bo-Katan for Season 4:

"Season 3 really did feel like a series finale in the end. I like a lot of ideas about time jumps, but I have a different theory. What if this meant to be the finale to Din's story as the titular Mandalorian, and they create a new main character (or Bo Katan) for S4?"

@Rel3ntlessRouge gave a fitting explanation of why The Mandalorian is not just Din Djarin's story:

"The show is called 'The Mandalorian' not The Din Djarin. Yes he’s the main character but there [are] other mandos that deserve to be fleshed out more like Bo Katan, the armorer, and Paz Vizzla and we also are seeing more of Grogu’s backstory."

@_lady__ahsoka_ first pointed out that Din is the "ideal" Mandalorian:

"The Mandalorian has never been simply about Din Djarin. Yes, he is a main character, but the point is that he’s the IDEAL Mandalorian- he’s a loyal, just, and kind warrior who honors his heritage."

However, the user then mentioned that Bo-Katan "needed Din" in Season 3 to help bring out the ideal qualities of being a Mandalorian "in order for her to lead her people:"

"Bo Katan had such a major presence in S3 because she needed Din to help bring those qualities out in her in order for her to lead her people. She didn’t “hijack” the show. The third season needed to be about something bigger than Din and Grogu- the retaking of Mandalore. And they were vital to that mission’s success, not at all a waste."

Meanwhile, in the same Disney Gallery episode, Sackhoff reflected on how she was able to "learn [Bo-Katan] all over again" before her live-action portrayal:

“When the idea came up for me to play her in live-action, I really had to stop and think about it, because I had absolutely zero idea what she looked like not animated. So I really had to learn the character all over again and translate that into movement in the way that she used her mouth, and the way that she walked, and stood, and really started all over again, which was hard. Harder than I thought.”

Will Bo-Katan Be the New Mandalorian Protagonist in Season 4?

The confirmation that Bo-Katan is also the main protagonist in The Mandalorian isn't surprising considering the character's extensive journey in Season 3.

Still, Rick Famuyiwa's latest remarks may hint that a shift in terms of leadership could happen in The Mandalorian Season 4.

Given that the Season 3 finale appears to confirm that Din Djarin and Grogu's main story arc is now complete, there's a strong chance that Bo-Katan could end up being pushed to the forefront even further in the upcoming season.

There are many ways in which Season 4 could entirely focus on Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan. For starters, the story could tackle Bo-Katan's journey of finally becoming a true leader alongside the challenges that come along with it.

This doesn't mean that Din Djarin and Grogu will be out of the picture. It's possible that the pair could still show up in Season 4 but in supporting roles.

Doing this would allow the show to continue with several more seasons, with future stories focusing on new Mandalorians moving forward.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is now streaming on Disney+.