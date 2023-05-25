Season 4 of the Disney+ hit Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, likely won’t be released on schedule due to the current Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

Season 3 of the popular Star Wars show recently premiered on the Disney+ platform, and a fourth installment is already planned and even written.

However, the WGA recently went on strike, fighting for fair pay and better working conditions, which is directly affecting the majority of upcoming movies and shows.

Even though a release window for The Mandalorian Season 4 was never provided by anyone from Disney or Lucasfilm, there were reported dates that production was set to begin. However, these dates will more than likely be pushed back due to the writer's strike.

When Will Season 4 of The Mandalorian Hit Disney+?

Star Wars

According to a report from Deadline, Season 4 of The Mandalorian was set to begin filming in September. However, the beginning of production will almost definitely be pushed back due to the WGA strike, which recently started and will likely continue for some time.

It's impossible to predict the exact time frame that the WGA and studios will reach an agreement and sign a new deal. Still, some industry insiders believe that it will occur between Labor Day and Christmas, which would be sometime between September 4 and December 25.

Assuming that the two parties come to an agreement during this time, Season 4 of The Mandalorian could realistically start production sometime in early 2024, possibly even January.

If Season 4 does begin filming in January 2024, that would likely mean that it would wrap around five months later, most likely in May or June 2024.

This would line up similarly with previous installments of the hit series. Season 2 began production in October 2019 and wrapped in March 2020, and Season 3 started filming in October 2021 and finished in March 2022.

It is impossible to make an exact prediction of when Season 4 of The Mandalorian will be released on Disney+, but going off of past examples once again, it will likely hit the platform eight to twelve months after it is finished filming.

This would mean that Season 4 of The Mandalorian would most likely be released on the streaming service sometime between April and June 2024. However, with May right in the middle of those two months, Disney and Lucasfilm may treat Star Wars fans to a season premiere on May 4.

Would This Delay Affect Dave Filoni's MandoVerse Movie?

It was confirmed in the past that The Mandalorian is only one part of a greater story being told within the post-Empire era of Star Wars.

There are other Disney+ projects such as The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew that are all interconnected with one another to tell one big story, similar to the way the MCU runs.

To culminate all of these streaming shows, Disney and Lucasfilm gave Dave Filoni the green light to direct a feature film about the events taking place on Disney+.

This movie doesn't yet have a confirmed release date, but past reports stated that it would most likely hit theaters in late 2026 or maybe even in 2027.

However, these reports didn't take the WGA strike into account. Now that Season 4 of The Mandalorian has to be pushed back, other MandoVerse shows may have to be delayed as well, which would ultimately mean Filoni's movie would suffer a delay as well.

However, it probably won't be that long of a delay, and the movie will most likely hit theaters sometime in 2027.

That would give a comfortable two-year cushion between the Star Wars film that is supposed to come out in 2025, and James Mangold's movie that probably won't be released until 2029 at the earliest.

The first three seasons of The Mandalorian are available to stream on Disney+.