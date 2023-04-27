Star Wars' Upcoming Movie Release Order Plan Revealed (Report)

Three new Star Wars movies were officially announced at Star Wars Celebration, and their release order may have been recently revealed.

Fans of the galaxy far, far away have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of a new Star Wars movie since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker said goodbye to a 40+ year saga.

Since then, multiple movies have been revealed and even announced, such as Kevin Feige's film, Taika Waititi's film, and Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron, but they have never been able to get off the ground, leaving many disappointed.

However, it seems as though the ship has been righted for the time being, and three new films that were announced at Star Wars Celebration are well on the way.

The Release Order of Upcoming Star Wars Films

According to a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter, Disney and Lucasfilm already have rough plans on when the three upcoming Star Wars films will be released in theaters.

1. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Film - December 19, 2025 (Predicted)

Star Wars

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's upcoming Star Wars movie will feature Daisy Ridley's return to the galaxy far, far away for the first time since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

It will be set 15 years after that film's events and showcase Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order. According to the report, it is believed that this movie will be released on December 19, 2025 due to Disney and Lucasfilm wanting it to be the first of the three movies to hit theaters.

2. Dave Filoni's MandoVerse Film - December 2026 (Predicted)

Star Wars

It was announced at Star Wars Celebration that Dave Filoni will be directing his own feature film that will serve as a culmination for all of the storylines within The Mandalorian universe on Disney+.

As of this time, there has been no release date attached to Filoni's film, but the report stated that Lucasfilm is currently aiming for it to come out roughly one year after Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's movie.

However, the release date truly all depends on if the Disney+ shows such as The Mandalorian and Ahsoka can reach the right point in the timeline by the end of 2026. If not, fans can expect Filoni's movie to be delayed until either May 2027 or even December 2027.

3. James Mangold's Untitled Film - December 2028 (Predicted)

Star Wars

James Mangold's upcoming Star Wars movie was confirmed to be focusing on the birth of the Jedi, meaning that it will take place thousands of years in the past.

Mangold's film will reportedly not be worked on until he is finished with his biopic about Bob Dylan, but it was also reported that his Star Wars film will come before he starts working on DC's Swamp Thing.

The most likely release date for Mangold's film would be December 2028, as that would give him enough time to work on the movie after he is finished with the Bob Dylan film. However, if Swamp Thing doesn't need to be released until the early-2030s, Mangold's Star Wars film could even see a December 2029 release.

Will These Star Wars Films Release on Time?

For the past few years, it seems as though a lot of projects under the Disney umbrella have suffered multiple delays, specifically when it comes to the MCU and Star Wars.

Some of this was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but some projects are still being pushed back for various reasons.

Disney and Lucasfilm ultimately made the right decision by not attaching release dates to these three films.

As history shows, some previously announced projects like Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron and Taika Waititi's untitled film were given release dates, which caused a lot of fan disappointment when they didn't release on time.

Lucasfilm obviously has release dates in mind for each upcoming film, but keeping those private for the time being until these projects actually get off the ground and are well into production is probably the smartest move.

With that being said, fans can expect Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's film to be released in the December 19, 2025 slot for the time being.

It seems as though it is currently on schedule when it comes to pre-production, and if Lucasfilm wasn't confident that it would definitely be the next movie to come out, it wouldn't have publicly brought Daisy Ridley on stage at Star Wars Celebration to help promote the movie.

As far as Filoni's film goes, fans can also be confident that it will definitely come out at some point because it is what the entire MandoVerse on Disney+ has been building toward. However, the actual release date could vary, and there is a good chance that it won't be able to come out by December 2026.