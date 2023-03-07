Lucasfilm Cancels 2 Upcoming Star Wars Movies (Report)

While Star Wars has been in a dry spell when it comes to theatrical releases, a new report indicates that the drought will continue, as Lucasfilm has canceled two pending films.

The state of Star Wars' theatrical presence has been nonexistent since after The Rise of Skywalker. Behind closed doors, it hasn't been too great either.

Over the past few years, there have been countless reports of all sorts of films entering development—though none of them seem to ever make it further than that.

As of now, there are only two movies that seem to have made any progress. The first is Damon Lindelof's project (which just hired an MCU director), and the other is Taika Waititi's—which could film "around April or May" of 2023.

It looks like they remain the only Star Wars movies to be going anywhere.

Two Star Wars Movies Scrapped

According to a new report by Variety, at least two in-development Star Wars movies have been canceled.

The first is the untitled movie from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, which was being written by Loki and Avengers: Secret Wars scribe Michael Waldron. As of May 2022, the movie was still alive and kicking—though it was clearly a losing battle.

The second axed film was none other than Patty Jenkin's Rogue Squadron. The project, which was originally slated to be the first Star Wars film after The Rise of Skywalker, has had a rocky development.

The last update fans had on it was that, despite previously leaving the project, Petty Jenkins was still hopeful of coming back to Lucasfilm to work on it. Sadly, it doesn't seem like it'll all work out.

Two movies that are still in development include Taika Waititi's Star Wars film and one written by Damon Lindelof.

