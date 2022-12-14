Star Wars' Upcoming Rogue Squadron Movie Gets Surprising Update

Director Patty Jenkins shared a new update about her upcoming Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron, as rumors suggested that the film may be canceled.

Even while Lucasfilm continues to build on the Star Wars universe through multiple Disney+ series, the movie side of the franchise has taken a backseat, particularly after Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker bombed in theaters. Perhaps the most newsworthy of projects in the new slate has been Rogue Squadron, which has gone through more than its fair share of developmental issues for the last two years.

Despite featuring Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins as its own director, the project was removed from Disney’s release calendar, which many believed to be an indication that there were no plans to move forward with the project.

But in the midst of that doubt, Jenkins herself has taken to social media to share her side of the story, giving fans a better update than anybody expected at this point.

In a lengthy statement on Twitter director Patty Jenkins offered an update on where she stands with production on Lucasfilm's Rogue Squadron.

Revealing that she initially left the Star Wars project when "it couldn't happen soon enough," Jenkins shared that Lucasfilm actually asked her to consider coming back to the movie after she finished her work on Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman 3. She agreed to do just that, with Rogue Squadron having "been in active development ever since," remaining hopeful that the movie will still be made:

"I originally left Rogue Squadron after a long and productive development process when it became clear it couldn't happen soon enough and I did not want to delay WW3 any further. When I did, Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to RS after WW3, which I was honored to do, so I agreed. They made a new deal with me. In fact, I am still on it and that project has been in active development ever since. I don't know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead."

This update came as part of a larger message from Jenkins where she cleared the air on her status with Warner Bros. on Wonder Woman 3.

Is Patty Jenkins Back on Board for Rogue Squadron?

With so little information revealed about Rogue Squadron, and especially considering Star Wars' status with movies these days, it was certainly nervewracking for fans to wonder whether Jenkins would keep her movie intact. But looking at everything that Warner Bros. is doing with the DC Universe under DC Studios co-CEOS James Gunn and Peter Safran, this news could work out for the better for the Star Wars universe.

Wonder Woman 3 is just one of a number of movies that could be canceled or adjusted under the new plan for the DCU, although it now means that Jenkins is seemingly fully back on board with the galaxy far, far away.

The big question is, when Rogue Squadron will go into development and how it will add to Star Wars' legacy on the big screen? And even though rumors indicate that fans won't see that big screen return from Star Wars until 2024 at the earliest, hopefully, Jenkin's confirmed comeback will help get the series going in the right direction once again.