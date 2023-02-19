Star Wars: Every Upcoming Movie Now In Development at Disney

Star Wars may be struggling to get any new movies off the ground, with over three years since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, but there are five projects currently in development.

In the wake of the divisive Sequel Trilogy, Star Wars has taken something of a hiatus from theaters, although that's not for lack of trying. Just since Disney took over Lucasfilm in 2012, the House of Mouse already fired and replaced 18 directors from various projects.

Part of this hiatus was down to the pandemic furthering development difficulties and preventing theatrical releases. But much of the blame apparently lies with former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who was in power from February 2020 to November 2022, and the lack of Star Wars movies was reportedly a directive of his.

That seemingly came from a desire to keep the focus on Disney+ when it comes to Star Wars content. But nonetheless, there have been plenty of movies going in and out of development over the years.

Every Star Wars Movie In Development Right Now

Rogue Squadron

Star Wars

Rogue Squadron by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins remains the only upcoming Star Wars movie to have received a formal announcement. Despite cancellation fears, as of December 2022, the movie remains in active development, with Jenkins having planned to resume focus on the project after completing her now-canceled Wonder Woman 3.

The post-sequel trilogy flick "will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy."

Damon Lindelof's Untitled Movie

Star Wars

The untitled Star Wars movie by Watchmen writer Damon Lindelof was first revealed to be in the works in March 2022. And development appears to be moving along rather well, with the MCU's Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy having signed on late last year.

The mystery movie will take place after The Rise of Skywalker and apparently "could" feature characters from the sequel trilogy. According to the latest reports, Lindelof's movie is eyeing a person of color for the lead, with the role apparently likely to go to a man.

By all accounts, this may be the next Star Wars movie released, with many speculating it to enter pre-production in "April or May."

Taika Waititi's Untitled Movie

Star Wars

As of June 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi claimed he was still "[figuring] out what the story is" for his untitled Star Wars movie and was "throwing every idea at the wall" as it comes together.

That said, a report from The Hollywood Reporter just one month later indicated Waititi's movie in the galaxy far, far away was looking to get in front of cameras as soon as early this year.

Kevin Feige's Untitled Movie

Star Wars

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is currently set to produce a Star Wars movie written by Avengers: Secret Wars scribe Michael Waldron. The untitled flick has been hinted to be a disconnected story with family themes.

The Star Wars project was initially revealed to be in development as far back as September 2019, but with Waldron currently penning Avengers 6 and Feige hard at work on getting the MCU back on track after a rough Phase 4, this one will likely be on the back burner at the moment.

Rian Johnson's New Trilogy

Star Wars

In the aftermath of the controversial release of The Last Jedi, director Rian Johnson was put at the head of his own film trilogy. Upon the filmmaker's last comments he revealed "[they're] still talking about it," and that he "[doesn't] know" when those films will properly get off the ground.

As of now, Johnson's focus remains on his murder-mystery Knives Out saga on Netflix, having just released the second flick, Glass Onion, in December. The current contract with the streamer leaves at least one more sequel on the way, after which Johnson would be free to turn his attention to Star Wars.

Shawn Levy's Untitled Movie

Disney

According to recent reports, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is in talks with Lucasfilm to jump into the Lucasian lore with a Star Wars film of his own. While nothing has been confirmed by Disney themselves, reports stated that the project is still in the very early stages of development.

Levy reacted to the news by screenshotting these reports and saying he was "losing his shit" over the news. The filmmaker is currently in pre-production for his upcoming Deadpool threequel, so work on the Levy-led Star Wars film will likely not begin in earnest until at least late 2024, when Deadpool 3 has finally been released.

Which Star Wars Movie Will Release Next?

Damon Lindelof's project appears to be the furthest along of the bunch, with plans for a post-sequel trilogy movie that "could" feature returning characters and appears to be searching for a person of color lead.

Meanwhile, at the time of his last comments on the project in June 2022, Waititi was "still figuring out" what the movie was all about and was yet to finish the scripts. Although reports around the same time claimed there were plans to get the movie in front of cameras in early 2023.

As a whole, both seem to be showing great signs of progress in the last year, and it doesn't appear either needs the further five years until the December 2027 release date to be ready. So, there's a chance these dates may ultimately be moved unless scheduling conflicts are what's placing them so far out.

Rogue Squadron is one of the more curious cases, as Patty Jenkins previously left the project - presumably halting development - only to return under the condition she could continue it after Wonder Woman 3. But now that the DC movie is canceled, it's unclear whether her Star Wars outing has now become Jenkins' primary focus.

As far as the projects from Feige and Johnson are concerned, they will likely prove to be further down the line. After all, the MCU and the Multiverse Saga will undoubtedly be Feige's top priority right now, while Johnson remains preoccupied with his Knives Out sequels at Netflix.

Star Wars currently has untitled movies set for release on December 19, 2025, and December 17, 2027.