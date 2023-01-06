Star Wars' Next Movie Eyeing Person of Color for Lead Actor (Report)

A person of color will reportedly be the lead in Damon Lindelof's upcoming Star Wars film, a project which could be released in 2025.

In early 2022, it was reported that Lindelof would be writing a Star Wars feature film. It was also confirmed that Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy would serve as the movie's director, and that secret writers' room meetings were held for two weeks following Star Wars Celebration.

According to other reports, the film will be set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, and could even include some characters that appeared in the sequel trilogy.

Due to the recent number of Star Wars films that have been scrapped by Disney and Lucasfilm, some fans wondered if the project would even see the light of day. A promising update has surfaced, however, and it appears as though Lindelof has an idea for his lead character.

Upcoming Star Wars Film Will Feature PoC Lead

Star Wars

According to Jeff Sneider on The Hot Mic podcast, Damon Lindelof's upcoming Star Wars film is casting a person of color (a non-white person) as the lead.

Sneider also indicated that this character will likely be played by a man, but details on age are currently unknown.

Sneider previously suggested that Lindelof's movie will be the next film in the franchise; the next project on Star Wars' theatrical slate is set for December 19, 2025.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!