Star Wars' Next Movie Suffers Major Setback (Report)

Lucasfilm ran into some major setbacks with its next theatrical release in the Star Wars universe.

New Star Wars Movie Loses Head Writers

Above the Line revealed that both Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson have left their upcoming Star Wars movie, which both of them were initially set to write ahead of the film's 2025 release.

The pair reportedly gave a draft of the film to Disney and Lucasfilm in mid-February but left the project only days after that happened.

It appears that Lucasfilm already has a new writer in line for this mystery movie, although the name wasn't revealed yet.

This new story, which will be directed by Ms. Marvel's Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, is currently slated to start production in February 2024 ahead of its December 19, 2025 release date.

Above the Line's Jeff Sneider also clarified further on Twitter, explaining that Obaid-Chinoy is still in line to direct the film and that it will still be Lucasfilm's next Star Wars movie.

