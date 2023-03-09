Disney Boss Divulges Why Star Wars' Next Movie Is Taking So Long

Disney's Bob Iger commented on why it's been so long since the last Star Wars film was released.

Star Wars

Disney CEO Bob Iger was present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, where he spoke on why Lucasfilm is taking so long to start making the next film in the Star Wars franchise—with the last one, The Rise of Skywalker, having released all the way back in 2019.

Iger clarified that the goal is to make sure that when [they] make [a new Star Wars movie]," they want to pick "the right one," something that Lucasfilm is being "very careful" with:

"We’re going to make sure when we make one, it’s the right one. So we’re being very careful there."

The CEO admitted that the "disappointing" box office returns for 2018's Solo "gave [them] pause" when it came to their feature film development slate. They started to think "maybe the cadence was a little too aggressive."

Iger made it clear, however, that Disney is "still developing Star Wars films."

In the meantime, he noted that Lucasfilm's ventures on Disney+, such as The Mandalorian and Andor, have been "extremely successful."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.