Star Wars Announces New Movie Trilogy, Reportedly Episodes 10, 11 & 12

The Galaxy Far, Far Away is heading back to the big screen, but with a drastic change from what was previously reported.

Star Wars has been producing exclusively TV content through Disney+ since 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opening in theaters.

This hasn't been all bad, with three seasons of The Mandalorian becoming massive commerical successes. It also hasn't been all roses, with series like The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Acolyte disappointing many fans.

However, behind the scenes, Lucasfilm has been gearing up a major return to theaters.

Star Wars Greenlights New Trilogy

Deadline has reported that Simon Kinberg (X-Men franchise) is set to develop and write the next Star Wars trilogy for Lucasfilm.

While it was previously understood to be ending with The Rise of Skywalker, Deadline is hearing that this new trilogy with comprise Epiosdes 10-12 in the Skywalker Saga. However, signals are mixed and other insiders seem to believe the new trilogy will not be part of that saga.

The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit has stated that the new trilogy "is not meant to be a continuation of the Skywalker Saga" but rather a new direction cinematically.

THR also noted that past, or familar charcaters could appear in the new trilogy, but that doesn't mean Kinberg's first film will necessarily be Episode 10.

Kinberg has some experience with Star Wars, having helped co-create Star Wars: Rebels and worked as a consultant on The Force Awakens.

It was previously reported that Lucasfilm was shifting away from planned trilogies, instead greenlighting one film at a time, with potential for sequels.

As of writing, the only Star Wars film officially slated to hit theaters is The Mandalorian & Grogu on May 22, 2026.

James Mangold is also set to direct a Jedi origin movie, with Daisy Ridley set to return for a future film directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Punch It Chewie! We're Headed Back to Theaters

The trickle of Star Wars film news has been confusing and disjointed by Lucasfilm.

Since the presumed conclusion of The Skywalker Saga in 2019, Disney+ has become the home of Star Wars, while film projects like Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron and Taika Waititi's untitled film have not moved forward.

Recently, it was reported that Steven Knight has exited the Rey movie, putting into question when it could be released in theaters. Lucasfilm currently holds a December 2026 release date for a Star Wars film, but nothing officially has been slated.

The new Simon Kinberg trilogy will likely not start that year, with a massive undertaking ahead of its production given it doesn't have a cast or direction attached.

Unfortunately for fans, it's hard to become too excited by the news, as Star Wars movie reports have been leading to disappointment for years.

Filmmakers like Shawn Levy, Rian Johnson, J.D. Dillard, David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, and more have been attached to one or more Star Wars films, and none are currently guaranteed to come to fruition.

It's less important whether or not these movies are Episodes 10-12, but rather if Kinberg's trilogy will ever make it to the big screen at all.

The next Star Wars project, Skeleton Crew, hits Disney+ on December 3.