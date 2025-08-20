Marvel Studios revealed that the Avengers will lose again as a part of one 2025 Disney+ series. Before Earth's Mightiest Heroes go up against the dastardly Doctor Doom in next year's Avengers: Doomsday, the super-powered team will take on the zombie apocalypse in this 2025 streaming series. Marvel Zombies is a new R-rated Disney+ show set to feature the MCU's A-team banding together for the first time since Avengers: Endgame.

As a part of this undead epic, it looks as though the Avengers will once again lose. This, of course, comes not too long after the superhero squad lost to the Mad Titan Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War (watching as Josh Brolin's villain snapped half the universe out of existence) and will could take yet another L in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

According to an official Marvel Studios synopsis for Marvel Zombies, the Avengers will lose in the new animated series, succumbing to the series' zombified threat.

Marvel Studios

The new logline explicitly stated that the new Disney+ show comes "after the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague," starting with the remnants of the team picking up the pieces and attempting to save their world:

"After the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague, a desperate group of survivors discover the key to bringing an end to the super-powered undead, racing across a dystopian landscape and risking life and limb to save their world."

This is just the latest time Earth's Mightiest Heroes have lost in their MCU tenure, something one would think would not happen as often as it does in the Marvel Studios' world.

Marvel Zombies is a new animated spin-off of the fan-favorite What If...? streaming series. It tells the story of an alternate Marvel world where a zombie plague has taken hold of some of the biggest names in the Marvel universe. Confirmed characters to appear include Scarlet Witch, Thanos, Iron Man, and Captain America, and the new series is set to come to Disney+ on the newly unveiled release date, September 24.

The MCU Avengers' Losing Track Record

Longtime MCU fans have seen the on-screen take on the Avengers lose time and time again, making their defeat to the zombie virus in Marvel Zombies not all that surprising.

Most notably, Earth's Mightiest Heroes failed to stop the Mad Titan Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, resulting in half the universe (including big-name heroes like Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Doctor Strange) being snapped out of existence.

However, that is nowhere near the only time the team has been on the losing side of a battle.

In Avengers: Age of Ultron, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch took down the Avengers, resulting in the team experiencing vision and Hulk going on a rampage in South Africa. And Baron Von Zemo managed to break the team up in Captain America: Civil War, as he pitted the super-powered squad against one another.

It will be interesting to see if the team continues their losing way in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, as that movie is set to lay the foundation for an epic Multiversal battle coming in Avengers: Secret Wars.