The 8 MCU Avengers Who Never Got Their Own Movie

Not every Marvel superhero who joined the Avengers ranks was given a solo spotlight on the big screen. While many major players like Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America led their own franchises, several other key Avengers in the MCU were never the central focus of a standalone film.

The Avengers began as a SHIELD initiative led by Nick Fury, who assembled heroes like Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye in The Avengers (2012) to stop Loki's alien invasion. After the death of Agent Coulson, the team united and became Earth's primary defense against major threats. The lineup evolved across films like Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War, with new recruits such as Scarlet Witch, Vision, War Machine, and Falcon joining the ranks. Divisions over the Sokovia Accords fractured the group, but they (somewhat) reunited to battle Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Fast-forward seven years, and the Avengers lineup is set for a major shake-up in Avengers: Doomsday, now slated for December 2026 following a recent delay. Marvel Studios is expected to introduce a new generation of heroes while potentially bringing back a few familiar faces. However, despite promises, several past Avengers haven’t received the spotlight of their own solo films.

8 Avengers Without Solo MCU Movies

Hawkeye

Clint Barton, portrayed by Jeremy Renner, transitioned from a supporting Avenger to the lead in not a solo movie but a Disney+ TV series, Hawkeye. Set post-Avengers: Endgame, the series delved into Barton's efforts to reunite with his family for Christmas, only to be confronted with threats from his past. The show also introduced Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), hinting at the next generation of heroes. While there's no official announcement regarding Barton's future in the MCU, the introduction of Bishop suggests a possible mentorship or passing of the mantle in future projects like Young Avengers or Champions.

War Machine

Having been in the MCU since 2010, Don Cheadle's War Machine was slated to headline Armor Wars, initially conceived as a Disney+ series before being restructured into a feature film.

Since then, it has quietly languished in development limbo, with no confirmed director or production start. Marvel reportedly put the film on hold to rework it after backlash to Secret Invasion, which controversially revealed Rhodey had been a Skrull impostor for an unknown length of time. The film is expected to explore different themes and may not move forward until after Avengers: Secret Wars. For now, War Machine's next MCU appearance remains unconfirmed, and it's still in question whether this Avenger will get his own movie.

Quicksilver

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's portrayal of Pietro Maximoff was brief, with the character meeting his end in Avengers: Age of Ultron. While the character made a pseudo-return in WandaVision through Evan Peters, it was later revealed to be a misdirection; remember Ralph Bohner? Taylor-Johnson has since taken on the role of Kraven the Hunter in Sony's Marvel universe, distancing himself from his MCU role, and the character isn't in line for a revival anytime soon.

Vision

After his demise in Avengers: Infinity War, Paul Bettany's Vision was resurrected in a new form during WandaVision. In that series, his body was later reactivated by SWORD, but without memories or emotion, until a memory-restoring encounter in WandaVision awakened his new self.

Even though he's not getting a movie, Vision is getting a TV show, a spin-off of WandaVision and similar to Agatha All Along. The upcoming Disney+ series will follow Vision as he grapples with his identity and purpose after these events. Vision Quest will also introduce Emily Hampshire as a human embodiment of EDITH, the Stark-created AI last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home. With James Spader returning as Ultron and T'Nia Miller cast as Jocasta, the series appears poised to explore a clash between legacy AI systems.

Wanda

Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff has undergone a significant transformation from a grieving Avenger in WandaVision to the antagonist in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Despite her apparent demise, most fans don't believe she's truly dead. Whether she returns in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars remains to be seen, especially as Olsen has seemingly moved away from her time at Marvel. That said, the Scarlet Witch is a great option for a solo movie, especially with the X-Men joining the MCU.

Okoye

Danai Gurira's Okoye, the fierce leader of the Dora Milaje, has played pivotal roles in both Black Panther films and as a member of the remaining Avengers during the Blip in Avengers: Endgame. While a solo series centered on Okoye was once in development, recent reports indicate it's no longer moving forward. However, Gurira is expected to reprise her role in future MCU installments, including Avengers: Doomsday, despite not being included in one of the cast chairs.

Nebula

Karen Gillan's Nebula evolved from a villainous figure to a key member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. She had to fill in large, dusty shoes during the Blip in Avengers: Endgame and continued her newfound heroic journey in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with a sweet upgrade. While Gillan has expressed interest in returning, no official announcements have been made regarding Nebula's future in the MCU, nor does a film focused on the character seem likely.

Rocket

Voiced by Bradley Cooper, Rocket's arc has been one of growth and leadership. He was instrumental during the Blip in Avengers: Endgame and took center stage in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which delved into his origins. While there's no confirmed information about Rocket's future appearances, his popularity suggests he may feature in upcoming MCU projects, despite James Gunn now operating DC Studios.