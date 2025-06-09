The MCU Is Closer Than Ever to Assembling Every Major Marvel Team In 2025

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has spent over a decade building toward a monumental goal: uniting its iconic superhero teams on screen. With recent releases reshaping the franchise, the MCU is closer than ever to assembling its most legendary lineups, from stalwart teams like the Avengers and X-Men to emerging rosters like the Thunderbolts and Young Avengers (read more about the current state of the MCU's Young Avengers).

Through the films of Phases 4–6 and the expanding Disney+ series, Marvel has meticulously laid the foundation for dynamic team-ups that echo the comics’ most iconic ensembles. While some rosters are still incomplete, and certain characters are only beginning to emerge, the blueprint for these teams is now sharply defined.

All 7 Major Marvel Teams Currently in the MCU

Avengers

The Avengers are the beating heart of the MCU, transitioning from the original lineup to a diverse, multigenerational force. With Sam Wilson’s Captain America at the helm, supported by veterans like Thor and Hulk, the team is actively forming to confront Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and the Multiversal chaos of Secret Wars.

Captain America (Sam Wilson)

Sam Wilson took on the mantle of Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and led the charge in Captain America: Brave New World, which reshaped the modern Avengers initiative.

Falcon (Joaquin Torres)

Introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Joaquin inherits Sam's wings and officially takes up the Falcon identity in Brave New World.

Missing Avengers

Several key Avengers are currently absent from the active roster but remain in the MCU, with potential returns in Avengers: Doomsday (2026) or Secret Wars (2027). Thor was last seen in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), focused on cosmic duties, and is set to return for Doomsday. Hulk (Bruce Banner) was also last seen in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022). Black Panther (Shuri) leads Wakanda post-Wakanda Forever (2022), while Spider-Man (Peter Parker) operates solo, with Spider-Man 4 set for 2026. Ant-Man (Scott Lang) is inactive post-Quantumania (2023).

Others include Doctor Strange, who is focused on mystical threats and was last seen in Multiverse of Madness (2022), with Scarlet Witch dying in the film. Vision, restored in WandaVision (2021), was left to explore his identity, with a 2026 series upcoming. Hawkeye (Clint Barton) retired and last appeared in Hawkeye (2021). War Machine (James Rhodey Rhodes), played by Don Cheadle, was last seen in Secret Invasion (2023). Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers) protected the cosmos in The Marvels (2023) and hasn’t rejoined the team. Shang-Chi, after gaining the Ten Rings in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), is training with Wong for a bigger role.

X-Men

The X-Men are a nascent but rapidly forming force in the MCU, with Multiversal teases in Multiverse of Madness and The Marvels laying the groundwork for their reboot. Their confirmed role in Avengers: Doomsday positions them as key players in the Multiverse Saga.

Professor X (Charles Xavier)

Patrick Stewart reprised his role as a Multiversal Variant of Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, emphasising Marvel Studios’ plans to gradually weave mutants into the MCU. As the founder of the X-Men and a guiding figure for mutantkind, Xavier’s role in the MCU’s future, especially with Avengers: Secret Wars looming, is expected to be pivotal.

Magneto (Erik Lehnsherr)

While Magneto has yet to appear, his status as mutantkind’s complex antihero makes his debut inevitable. As Charles’ ideological foil, Erik’s mastery of magnetism and revolutionary zeal will shape the X-Men’s dynamic, with Avengers: Doomsday potentially introducing him as a Multiversal wildcard.

Cyclops (Scott Summers)

Cyclops, the X-Men’s traditional field leader, remains uncast but is essential for the team’s reboot. His optic blasts and strategic mind will anchor the X-Men, with his debut likely tied to the upcoming X-Men film, which is expected post-Secret Wars. Scott’s leadership will unify the mutants against Multiversal threats.

Mystique (Raven Darkhölme)

Mystique’s shape-shifting abilities and morally ambiguous nature make her a fan-favorite X-Men mainstay. Absent from the MCU thus far, her return in a reimagined form would make her a valuable member of the X-Men.

Nightcrawler (Kurt Wagner)

Known for his teleportation and devout Catholic faith, Nightcrawler’s acrobatic flair and empathetic heart are primed for a cinematic return. Alan Cumming will reprise his beloved role as Nightcrawler in Avengers: Doomsday.

Beast (Hank McCoy)

Kelsey Grammer returned as Beast in The Marvels post-credits scene, appearing as a multiversal mutant working with Monica Rambeau. His intellect, strength, and blue-furred appearance confirm his role in the X-Men’s formation.

Gambit (Remy LeBeau)

Despite failed solo film attempts, Channing Tatum’s Gambit cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine ignited fan excitement. His kinetic energy manipulation and Cajun charm make him a prime candidate for the X-Men roster, likely debuting in the X-Men reboot or Doomsday.

Missing X-Men

Several iconic X-Men, already introduced in the MCU, are not yet part of the active roster but are poised for future involvement. Wolverine, seen as a variant in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), awaits a core MCU debut, likely in the X-Men reboot. Storm, briefly referenced in Wakanda Forever (2022) via T’Challa’s past, has yet to appear but is expected in the reboot. Rogue, Iceman, Colossus, Kitty Pryde, Angel, Jubilee, Banshee, and Havok, some of whom appeared as Variants in Multiverse of Madness or Deadpool & Wolverine, remain absent from the main MCU timeline.

Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four, Marvel’s First Family, will debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25, 2025, bringing a retro 1960s aesthetic and Multiversal focus to the MCU. With a fully cast roster led by Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards, this cohesive team is poised to anchor the Multiverse Saga, tackling cosmic threats like Galactus and Doctor Doom.

Mr. Fantastic (Reed Richards)

Pedro Pascal will lead the team as Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which Marvel Studios confirmed will have a unique retro setting.

Invisible Woman (Sue Storm)

Vanessa Kirby will make her MCU debut as Sue Storm, whose powers and intellect make her the group's emotional and tactical core.

Human Torch (Johnny Storm)

Joseph Quinn takes on the role of Johnny, adding fiery energy and youthful swagger to the MCU's take on Marvel's First Family.

The Thing (Ben Grimm)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach brings grit and heart as Ben Grimm, rounding out the full Fantastic Four lineup ahead of their Multiversal debut.

Missing Fantastic Four

Valeria Richards, one of Reed and Sue's children, has not appeared yet. However, her brother, Franklin Richards, will emerge from Sue’s pregnancy in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Thunderbolts

The Thunderbolts, rebranded as the New Avengers in Thunderbolts (2025), are a vital cog in the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, transforming from misfits to a cohesive, street-level force.

Winter Soldier (Bucky Barnes)

Bucky Barnes, played by Sebastian Stan, brings veteran leadership to the Thunderbolts. Redeemed from his Hydra past, his Super Soldier strength and tactical experience, seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, make him a key member.

Yelena Belova

Florence Pugh's Yelena steps into a co-leader role, blending spycraft and sarcasm as the MCU's next-gen Black Widow.

U.S. Agent (John Walker)

Wyatt Russell’s John Walker, a morally ambiguous Super Soldier, evolves from a government pawn in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to a reluctant Thunderbolts member. In Thunderbolts, his brute strength and conflicted loyalty help defeat the Void, earning his New Avengers status.

Red Guardian (Alexei Shostakov)

David Harbour’s Red Guardian, a boisterous Soviet Super Soldier, brings comic relief and raw power to the Thunderbolts. In Thunderbolts, his ego and strength are tested against the Void.

Ghost (Ava Starr)

Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost, with her unstable quantum-phasing powers, adds unpredictability to the Thunderbolts. In Thunderbolts, her arc explores redemption as she aids the team against Sentry, solidifying her New Avengers role.

Sentry (Bob Reynolds)

Lewis Pullman’s Bob Reynolds, aka Sentry, is a complex figure with godlike powers and a dangerous alter ego, the Void. In Thunderbolts, he’s both ally and antagonist, with the team helping him contain the Void’s destructive rampage in New York.

Taskmaster

Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster, freed from control in Black Widow (2021), is a member of the Thunderbolts with her photographic reflexes. However, in the Thunderbolts movie, she faced an early death, killed by Ghost via a point-blank gunshot to the head during a setup orchestrated by Valentina, where team members were pitted against each other to eliminate loose ends.

Missing Thunderbolts

Two introduced MCU characters tied to the comic Thunderbolts roster are absent from the Thunderbolts (2025) lineup. Baron Zemo, played by Daniel Brühl, last appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021), incarcerated in the Raft. Abomination (Emil Blonsky), played by Tim Roth, appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022) as a reformed figure.

Young Avengers

The Young Avengers are a vibrant, emerging team seeded across Disney+ series and films, led by Kamala Khan. With members like Kate Bishop and Cassie Lang confirmed, their formation, teased in The Marvels, positions them as the MCU’s next generation.

Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel)

Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, introduced in Ms. Marvel (2022), is a mutant and Inhuman hybrid, as revealed in The Marvels. Her light-based powers and infectious optimism make her a natural leader, with her post-credits scene in The Marvels directly teasing a Young Avengers formation.

Kate Bishop (Hawkeye)

Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, who debuted in Hawkeye, is a sharpshooting prodigy mentored by Clint Barton. Her wit, archery skills, and determination position her as a core Young Avengers member, ready to lead alongside Kamala in a future team-up.

Cassie Lang

Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang gained size-changing abilities in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, aligning with her comic counterpart, Stature. Her bravery and Quantum Realm experience make her a key Young Avengers recruit.

Missing Young Avengers

Several introduced MCU characters tied to the Young Avengers comic roster are not yet active members. Billy Maximoff (Wiccan) and Tommy Maximoff (Speed), introduced in WandaVision (2021), remain unconfirmed post-Agatha All Along (2024), with Billy’s magical arc suggesting a future role.

America Chavez, seen in Multiverse of Madness (2022), has Multiversal powers primed for the team but hasn’t joined. Riri Williams (Ironheart), who debuted in Wakanda Forever (2022), awaits her Ironheart series (2025), with her tech genius marking her as a likely recruit. Eli Bradley (Patriot), teased in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021), has not debuted fully.

Guardians of the Galaxy

The Guardians of the Galaxy, reborn in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), are a tight-knit cosmic team led by Rocket Raccoon. With a diverse roster including Groot, Kraglin, Cosmo, Adam Warlock, and Phyla-Vell, they safeguard the galaxy from interstellar threats.

Rocket Raccoon

Voiced by Bradley Cooper, Rocket Raccoon emerged as the Guardians’ brilliant leader in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. After surviving a near-fatal attack by the High Evolutionary, he embraced his raccoon origins and took charge of the new team on Knowhere. His sharp wit, engineering genius, and fierce loyalty make him the heart of the Guardians.

Groot

Voiced by Vin Diesel, Groot, the tree-like Flora Colossus, reached a new stage of maturity in Vol. 3, growing into a towering, muscular form after his sapling and teenage phases. He fought alongside Rocket to defeat the High Evolutionary, solidifying his role as the team’s loyal muscle. His deep bond with Rocket and his ability to regenerate make him a steadfast Guardian.

Kraglin

Played by Sean Gunn, Kraglin stepped up as a full-fledged Guardian in Vol. 3, mastering Yondu’s Yaka arrow after inheriting it in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017). Once a Ravager sidekick, he proved his courage defending Knowhere from the High Evolutionary’s forces. His sharpshooting and laid-back charm strengthen the team.

Cosmo

Voiced by Maria Bakalova, Cosmo, the telepathic Soviet space dog, joined the Guardians in Vol. 3 after appearing in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022). Her psychic abilities and fierce loyalty shone when she helped protect Knowhere’s citizens, earning her a permanent spot on the team.

Adam Warlock

Played by Will Poulter, Adam Warlock debuted in Vol. 3 as a powerful being created by the Sovereign and the High Evolutionary. Initially an antagonist, he found redemption by saving Star-Lord and joining the Guardians.

Phyla-Vell

Played by Kai Zen, Phyla-Vell made her live-action debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as one of the genetically engineered children rescued from the High Evolutionary’s ship. In the film’s post-credits scene, she appears as a new member of Rocket Raccoon’s reformed Guardians team.

Missing Guardians

Several former Guardians, introduced in the MCU, are no longer active team members but remain relevant. Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt, left the team in Vol. 3 to reconnect with his family on Earth, settling in Missouri after defeating the High Evolutionary.

Gamora (Zoe Saldana), killed in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), exists as a 2014 variant in Vol. 3, working with the Ravagers after parting ways with Quill. Karen Gillian's Nebula, after leading Knowhere’s reconstruction in Vol. 3, retired from active Guardians duties to govern the space station, focusing on community-building. Drax, played by Dave Bautista, also in Vol. 3, stayed on Knowhere to raise rescued children, embracing a quieter life. Mantis (Pom Klementieff), after discovering her independence in Vol. 3, embarked on a solo journey with her pet Abilisks.

Wakanda/Talokan

The Wakanda/Talokan alliance, forged in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, unites Shuri’s Black Panther, Namor, and Okoye in a powerful coalition, blending Wakanda’s Vibranium-fueled technology with Talokan’s aquatic might.

Black Panther (Shuri)

Played by Letitia Wright, Shuri became the Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever after T’Challa’s death, synthesizing the heart-shaped herb to gain enhanced strength and agility. As Wakanda’s queen and protector, she forged a fragile peace with Talokan’s Namor.

Namor

Played by Tenoch Huerta, Namor, the mutant king of Talokan, debuted in Wakanda Forever as a formidable antihero. His superhuman strength, flight, and aquatic powers drove a war against Wakanda to protect his underwater nation, but he allied with Shuri after their conflict.

Okoye

Played by Danai Gurira, Okoye, Wakanda’s elite warrior, transitioned to the Midnight Angels in Wakanda Forever after being stripped of her Dora Milaje rank. Clad in a Vibranium suit, she fought Talokan’s forces and helped secure peace, proving her unmatched spear skills and loyalty.

M’Baku

While not a frontline member of the alliance, M’Baku now supposedly serves as the King of Wakanda, wielding significant influence over the kingdom’s diplomatic and military decisions.